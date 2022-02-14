NEW MUSIC: Fetty Mark ‘Mad Love’

Dominican Artist “Fetty Mark” releases his first love single for the year.
Song title ; Mad Love
Produced by : Bakery Beats
Mixed and mastered by BoBos Studios
This track is a fusion of Afrobeats and dancehall. This is actually Fetty Mark’s first single for the year. A music video is expected to be released in the first week of March. Follow Fetty Mark for releases set to come out this year.
Follow Fetty Mark at https://hyperfollow.com/FettyMark
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.