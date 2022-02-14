NEW MUSIC: Fetty Mark ‘Mad Love’

Dominican Artist “Fetty Mark” releases his first love single for the year.

Song title ; Mad Love

Produced by : Bakery Beats

Mixed and mastered by BoBos Studios

This track is a fusion of Afrobeats and dancehall. This is actually Fetty Mark’s first single for the year. A music video is expected to be released in the first week of March. Follow Fetty Mark for releases set to come out this year.

Follow Fetty Mark at https://hyperfollow.com/FettyMark