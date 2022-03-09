NEW MUSIC: “Woman (Break the Bias)” reggae single from AbiYah



Recording artist AbiYah Yisrael has released a new powerful single in honour of women titled “Woman”. The track which was released on March 8th 2022 is one with great potential, filled with encouragement and inspiration for all, highlighting the value and strength of a woman.

Sharing briefly AbiYah says that “Music is dynamic and serves many purposes. One of the most important I believe is advocating for rights, proper principle and ethics. I have chosen “Woman” to be a voice for all females. It is important that women are understood, protected, valued, respected and given equal access in the home and world system.” The song speaks of women redefining stereotypes, being able to break through biases, set their own paths and follow through.”

The track was produced, mixed and mastered at ChaYah Studios. It will be available on all platforms on Friday 11th March.

Youtube link below: