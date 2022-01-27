$30M loan facility at AID Bank for small businesses from February

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the new $30 million loan facility at the AID bank for small businesses will commence in February.
He made the announcement while addressing his Annou Pale talk show on the weekend.
“As you know I have spoken about the small business loans at the Aid Bank, I can say come the first week in February we are expected to see the commencements of the application for these loans,” he said. “This is expected to help entrepreneurs and boost business and economic activity in our country.”
He continued, “We hope that small business owners will take advantage of this opportunity to reinvigorate their businesses to ensure continuity and survival in these precarious times.”
The Prime Minister went on to state that it is also an opportunity to bring a new business idea to life.
“To take that first step into business ownership and make a contribution to your personal and professional growth and of course to the national development,” Skerrit stated.
Meantime, he called on staff at the AID Bank responsible for processing the documents to avoid sending business owners “back and forth”.
“Let us be transparent with this, we made public the criteria, the documents required to apply. If somebody brings in the documents and they have all of the documents, be quicker with the processing of these applications, so that the monies can get into people’s hands and in the economy in a quick fashion,” he advised.
The last thing a small business needs is the burden of a bank loan, no matter how tempting the terms.
I’ve personally known five entrepreneurs who went on to became multimillionaires. Not one of them started with a bank loan. On the other hand, I have known scores of small business foreclosed due to failing to repay their loan.
I don’t know what is brewing but I’m getting vibes and smelling something in the wind Skerrit is up to something. He is craftily softening us up, shaping Dominicans mind. Could well be he is planning an early election with a view to change the constitution removing the post of President and replacing it with Executive President with nobody to object in the House because Savarin will not leave voluntarily and Skerrit can not make him as it is now.That way he does not need a P.M. really and Melissa will be First Lady, free to do her shopping. He would still be in control and in charge of the money and everything else. God help us if he is aiming for President for life. Man I really getting nervous and feeling sick in my stomach already.
De people who sell out of the back of their vehicle going to access these monies?
Mr. Prime Minister tells us small business people something new please and thanks. It’s one year four months I am waiting for a call from Aid Bank to come collect my loan which was approved for ten thousand dollars. like some others I did not have to go back and forth all documents was given. #Still waiting