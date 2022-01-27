$30M loan facility at AID Bank for small businesses from February

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the new $30 million loan facility at the AID bank for small businesses will commence in February.

He made the announcement while addressing his Annou Pale talk show on the weekend.

“As you know I have spoken about the small business loans at the Aid Bank, I can say come the first week in February we are expected to see the commencements of the application for these loans,” he said. “This is expected to help entrepreneurs and boost business and economic activity in our country.”

He continued, “We hope that small business owners will take advantage of this opportunity to reinvigorate their businesses to ensure continuity and survival in these precarious times.”

The Prime Minister went on to state that it is also an opportunity to bring a new business idea to life.

“To take that first step into business ownership and make a contribution to your personal and professional growth and of course to the national development,” Skerrit stated.

Meantime, he called on staff at the AID Bank responsible for processing the documents to avoid sending business owners “back and forth”.

“Let us be transparent with this, we made public the criteria, the documents required to apply. If somebody brings in the documents and they have all of the documents, be quicker with the processing of these applications, so that the monies can get into people’s hands and in the economy in a quick fashion,” he advised.