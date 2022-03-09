A health centre and housing redevelopment coming soon for St. Joseph according to PM Skerrit

Based on the government’s plans, a health centre and housing redevelopment appear to be on the horizon for the residents of the St. Joseph Constituency.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated his government’s intention in that regard during a recent tour in that constituency.

“We have a new health centre to build; we have acquired the land in St Joseph to build the health centre,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said during a recent tour to that constituency. “The idea is that we will build the health centre for health and wellness purposes.”

It is expected that the new facility will provide a “major boost” for healthcare in St Joseph and residents will no longer need to travel outside their village for non-emergency medical attention.

The Prime Minister said he has suggested some changes regarding the final design of the health centre and explained that the upstairs will be an administrative structure with better amenities for staff, “and we will move to construct a residence for district doctors.”

There will be no residences on the health centre site Skerrit noted while Acting Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Kent Edwards, said the facility which will be the main health centre in the St. Joseph Health District, is going to be “well designed and detailed with a maternity section with a casualty area, an area for the doctors to do their examinations, [and] a Pharmacy.”

Edwards encouraged residents to “not allow yourself to get sick,” and instead to get their health checked regularly .

“You should walk into the health centre and ask to get your pressure and sugar,” he advised.

Construction of the health centre is expected to begin sometime this year.

Prime Minister Skerrit also promised the redevelopment of housing in the St. Joseph Constituency as government plans to construct homes for residents there.

“Housing of course we are committed to build homes for residents of the St Joseph Constituency, including Belles, Layou, St Joe and Mero,” he said. “I always had this view that we need to redevelop Layou and St Joseph, including Mero…what we need to do is acquire some of the small lots, put them together and redevelop them and to build better housing units for residents of these communities.”

The Prime Minister said he has mandated the Ministry of Housing and Lands to establish some concepts, then to return to the villages along with their parliamentary representative in order to discuss and share these these views with the communities .

“We have been building homes in Hillsborough gardens and many families have benefited from this,” Skerrit stated. “These are 60 families we have taken out of Layou and St Joseph, most of them younger people with children, so you don’t want to have a situation where you create a community and create economic and social challenges for the existing St Joe and the existing Layou.”

He said his government wants to see some of these homes constructed this year.