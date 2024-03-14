Additional tickets and hospitality packages to be released on 19 March for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Additional public tickets for 51 of 55 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures are set to be released on Tuesday, 19 March at 10am AST, including for fixtures where tickets are currently unavailable. Fans will also have the first opportunity to secure a premium T20 World Cup experience through the opening of the hospitality programme.

​

​Following huge demand for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tickets during the ballot, when more than three million applications were received, the expansion of public ticket availability will ensure that more supporters can experience the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup action live from each stadium.

​

​Fans can already create an account at the official platform tickets.t20worldcup.com to securely purchase tickets today to 37 matches. Prices start from as low as US$6 for select games in the Caribbean and from US$35 at USA venues.

​

​Venues with matches that will have new tickets released that are currently unavailable include:

​

​Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago: Semi-Final 1 (26 Jun)

​Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill: Pakistan v Ireland (16 Jun)

​Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas: Netherlands v Nepal (4 Jun), United States v Pakistan (6 June), Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (7 Jun)

​Guyana National Stadium, Guyana: Semi-Final 2 (27 Jun)

​Kensington Oval, Barbados: C1 v A1 – Super Eight (20 Jun), A2 v C2 – Super Eight (21 Jun), A2 v B1 – Super Eight (23 Jun)

​Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York: India v Ireland (5 Jun), United States v India (12 Jun)

​Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda: A2 v D1 – Super Eight (19 Jun), A1 v D2 – Super Eight (22 Jun)

​

Public tickets remain unavailable for four matches, including USA v Canada (Jun 1), India v Pakistan (9 Jun), India v Canada (15 Jun) and the Final in Barbados (Jun 29).

​

​The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 hospitality programme will also be launched on Tuesday, 19 March at 10am AST. Fans will be able to choose from a range of premium private suites and individual food and beverage packages across the West Indies and all fixtures at Nassau County International Stadium in New York. Packages for fixtures at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium and Broward County Stadium will be released at a later date.

​

​For enquiries in advance of the hospitality programme going on sale, email [email protected]

​

Travelling fans can also secure ticket-inclusive travel packages through ICC Travel & Tours and appointed Official Travel Agents in various countries. To guarantee your place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 visit www.icctravelandtours.com

​

​ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted to have worked with our commercial partners to be able to release these additional tickets to 51 matches to ensure that we are accommodating as many fans as possible at every ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixture. The demand has been exceptionally strong for matches at venues across both the West Indies and USA, so we encourage fans to secure their World Cup experience as soon as possible to be part of what will be a historic event.”

​

​Fawwaz Baksh, Tournament Director, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 said: “With less than 80 days to the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, this announcement is an emphatic response to the global call from fans to make additional tickets available for matches and we are thrilled to be able to do this, while ensuring that as many people as possible have the opportunity to witness the biggest Carnival of Cricket in person.”

T20 World Cup Inc CEO, Brett Jones said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer additional tickets for sale to the public who are clearly hungry for them, and also happy to be in position to open our hospitality offerings. There are currently options for everyone, at all USA venues, but that is not likely to last long, so we encourage interested fans to act quickly.”

​

​​​Fans will have the convenience of purchasing tickets online securely and hassle-free at tickets.t20worldcup.com . Payment can be made with Visa or MasterCard credit or debit cards.