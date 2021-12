All travellers to US now require COVID-19 test one day before departure

As of today, Monday December 6, all individuals traveling to the United States, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, must show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 viral test taken no more than one day before boarding their flight to the United States.

A release from the US Embassy in Bridgetown states that this new regulation, announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), applies to all travelers age two and older.

It goes on to state that persons who have recently recovered from COVID-19 “may instead, travel with documentation of recovery from COVID-19, such as a positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure, and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel.”

According to the US Embassy release, this new measure is in addition to the requirement that foreign national air travelers be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States, with only limited exceptions.

For more information on these updated travel requirements, the public is asked to visit the CDC’s website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html