All travellers to US now require COVID-19 test one day before departure

US Embassy Bridgetown/DNO - Monday, December 6th, 2021 at 7:44 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

As of today, Monday December 6, all individuals traveling to the United States, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, must show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 viral test taken no more than one day before boarding their flight to the United States.

A release from the US Embassy in Bridgetown states that this new regulation, announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), applies to all travelers age two and older.

It goes on to state that persons who have recently recovered from COVID-19 “may instead, travel with documentation of recovery from COVID-19, such as a positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure, and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel.”

According to the US Embassy release, this new measure is in addition to the requirement that foreign national air travelers be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States, with only limited exceptions.

For more information on these updated travel requirements, the public is asked to visit the CDC’s website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.