Archbishop Malzaire forbids blessing of sinful unions in Diocese of Roseau

Archbishop Gabriel Malzaire has made it clear that clergymen in the Diocese of Roseau, and also the Archdiocese of Castries, are not permitted to bless any sinful union but the church remains open to anyone who sincerely asks for a blessing on his or her journey to God.
He was speaking in light of a recent landmark ruling by the Catholic Church which approved the blessing of same-sex couples, as long as these blessings are non-liturgical.
The ruling, Fiducia Supplicans or Supplicating Trust, reiterated the church’s age-old teaching that marriage is between a man and a woman only. It also pointed out that it was not an acceptance by the Church of same-sex marriage, however, it created confusion in the minds of many Catholics, especially conservative ones, around the world.
Based on the confusion created, Malzaire made six points to Catholics in the Archdiocese of Castries and the Diocese of Roseau over which he has ecclesiastical jurisdiction.
“The Gospel presents Jesus as mercy par exellence,” he said in making his first point.
“Whenever he hobnobbed with prostitutes, tax collectors, and sinners, he was always on mission and therefore brought many to conversion. Jesus never [condoned] any sinful condition but rather showed compassion to the sinner and told them go and sin no more.”
In his second point, he repeated the teaching of the Catholic Church which states that marriage is between a man and a woman only, saying this is unchangeable.
“This truth is deeply engrained in the tenet of the Holy Scripture, generally accepted in the psyche of and the practice of the Caribbean people and endorsed by the countries’ constitution,” the clergyman remarked.
In making his third point he said, “Rooted in the Sacred Scriptures the Church teaches that marriage is the union for life of one man and one woman that is open to life and so consequently the Church cannot approve, sanction or bless any irregular marital union such as common law unions, adulterous unions, polygamous unions or same-sex unions.”
Fourthly, he said the declaration made the “important point “that blessings from the Church must have an “ascending value,” which according to him means “it must tend towards the conversion of those who receive it.”
“Therefore, the Church will not endorse anyone who seeks its blessings for selfish and inordinate ends such as the acceptance of a sinful situation,” the man of the cloth stated. In his fifth point, the Archbishop said no clergyman in the two dioceses he has jurisdiction over should grant blessings to a sinful union.
“No clergyman in the Archdiocese of Castries or the Diocese of Roseau, for which I am responsible is permitted to grant blessing upon any sinful union,” he remarked.
In his sixth and final point, he said the Church is open to anyone who wants to be converted to Christ.
“The Church remains open, as its mission dictates, to anyone of any color, creed, class, persuasion or orientation who wishes to be converted to Christ for the salvation of his or her soul,” he stated. “As such we will bless anyone who sincerely asks the Church for a blessing on his or her journey to God for God’s sun shines on good and bad alike and His rain falls on the just and the unjust alike as Jesus tells us in the Gospel of Matthew, chapter5 verse 45.”
5 Comments
For a church that has so much blood on its hand, this is a bit rich coming from the archbishop.
That institution has destroyed so many indigenous cultures, Black people’s cultures, homosexuality inflicted on young boys, abortions rampant among nuns. That church should be the last to preach to people about morality. They are anything but..
I was born catholic, but the only time you will find me inside that church is for weddings or funerals.
The Bible teaches iñ 1Corinthians 14-16 that God is not the author of confusion. At this point and time iñ history, the false doctrine, and philosophy of Roman Catholism has exposed itself!
Your Papa (pope) and a pile of homosexuals in Vatican has condone homosexual (buggering), no matter how you pretend to white wash it you can’t change what the devil under who’s control people like you are exposed!
You can run your mouth off about blessing. You and all mascaquràding as priests has no power to bless anybody.
Blessing is God favor and protection to those who serve and worship him.
Repent: Change your mind from the ideology and doctrine of Rome, get yourself a wife and children, the disciples of Jesus were married with children.
The Bible teaches some men are born Eunuchs while others are made Eunuchs: which one are you!
Did you allow a bull-pooping Papa (pope) turn you into a Eunuch?
Goodness, we didn’t expect the Spanish Inquisition. But then no-one does …
Did the bishop read the decision of pope? or is he bresking away from the chuch?
How do you know that the men and women who are being blessed are not more sinfull than the same sex unions? let God be the judge.