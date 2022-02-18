Bannis-Roberts calls for reinforcement of sports division from primary school level

Special envoy for netball Her Excellency, Loreen Bannis- Roberts has called for the reinforcement of the sports division, starting at the primary school level.
“My suggestion is that we reinforce the sports division,” she said. “They are already doing it, but we just need reinforcement and we go back to the primary school level,” Bannis-Roberts said while speaking as a guest on the most recent edition of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Sunday talk show. “Once you get to the primary school level, the teachers, the coaches, the parents, the community must understand.”
She believes that a decision must be taken at the top policy level using sports as a tool to achieve the sustainable development goals, “because all of the 17 goals, sports is a major component to achieve them.”
According to Bannis-Roberts, if that decision is taken, coaches, athletes, parents, administration, “must understand where we are going.”
She said the government will put everything in place, but if there is confusion as to where the division is going, “then we have a problem.”
Parents and teachers, she said, must understand that there is a future in playing the sport of netball and other games.
The netball envoy also emphasized the need for a consultation and a policy decision.
“We need a consultation and a policy decision… everybody must be clear where we are going,” she noted. “You have a consultation and out of this consultation you have a declaration, so every sporting organization must have in their office that declaration which is a blueprint and a path to sports in Dominica, because we are going to use sports as a tool for achieving the sustainable development goals, getting our athletes out there, making money, boosting our economy.”
Other recommendations from Bannis-Roberts include the establishment of sports clubs within a club structure, and the same netball court with the lighting and the fencing in every district, “so all players can have access to these facilities.”
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
This statement is a clear indication that the Labor party cabal has failed the young people in the country. Sports has taken a back seat just like agriculture and manufacturing. After 20 years in power this admission is what we are getting? Enough of the lip service. There are too many cooks and not enough bottle washers. Everyone who ran on the labor ticket has a high profile job in some ministry, yet Skerritt makes all decisions. All ministries have been rebranded with some fancy names yet the performance and output has gone astray. Dominica doesn’t win any sporting activities. It’s mediocrity. I weep for you my country, aye Dominique.
This is the most incompetent cabinet I have ever seen in Dominica.
Special envoy to netball?
But what happened to Regina?
Don’t we have a minister of sports? You and Melissa seem to be sharing that position….. even Skerrit himself…. and de minister getting paid to be sports minister……..jokers!
Name 1 primary school with an equipped sports ground…..we making so much money in CBI unit.
I bet is Skerrit that send you to say this…. you looking for relevance?
Because of DLP preoccupation with CBI money in secret de real issues in Dominica get no attention what so ever……if Skerrit doh say it can happen…… nothing happens.
De ministers moo moo except to praise Skerrit