Bannis-Roberts calls for reinforcement of sports division from primary school level

Special envoy for netball Her Excellency, Loreen Bannis- Roberts has called for the reinforcement of the sports division, starting at the primary school level.

“My suggestion is that we reinforce the sports division,” she said. “They are already doing it, but we just need reinforcement and we go back to the primary school level,” Bannis-Roberts said while speaking as a guest on the most recent edition of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Sunday talk show. “Once you get to the primary school level, the teachers, the coaches, the parents, the community must understand.”

She believes that a decision must be taken at the top policy level using sports as a tool to achieve the sustainable development goals, “because all of the 17 goals, sports is a major component to achieve them.”

According to Bannis-Roberts, if that decision is taken, coaches, athletes, parents, administration, “must understand where we are going.”

She said the government will put everything in place, but if there is confusion as to where the division is going, “then we have a problem.”

Parents and teachers, she said, must understand that there is a future in playing the sport of netball and other games.

The netball envoy also emphasized the need for a consultation and a policy decision.

“We need a consultation and a policy decision… everybody must be clear where we are going,” she noted. “You have a consultation and out of this consultation you have a declaration, so every sporting organization must have in their office that declaration which is a blueprint and a path to sports in Dominica, because we are going to use sports as a tool for achieving the sustainable development goals, getting our athletes out there, making money, boosting our economy.”

Other recommendations from Bannis-Roberts include the establishment of sports clubs within a club structure, and the same netball court with the lighting and the fencing in every district, “so all players can have access to these facilities.”