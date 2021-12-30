Barbados in panic mode says opposition after Mottley announces snap election

Barbados’ opposition Leader Verla Depeiza of the Democratic Labour party (DLP) has claimed that the government of Barbados is in “panic mode” after the country’s prime minister announced a snap poll in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the threatening Omicron variant.

Mia Mottley announced at the beginning of this week that the date of the general election has been set for January 19th 2021. The next election would normally not have been due until 2023.

The move came just weeks after Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and became the world’s youngest republic. The country’s ruling party; the Barbados Labor Party (BLP), currently has an overwhelming majority in parliament having won all 30 seats of the Lower House of the Barbadian parliament in the 2018 election and currently retains 29 of those seats.

Mottley led the BLP to victory in May 2018 for a five-year term and became the country’s first female prime minister.

In a strong statement, DLP leader, said the government has put its interests ahead of Barbadians and the country and pointed fingers at the ruling Barbados Labour Party for “dividing the country” and urged Barbadians to vote for change and rid the country of a one-party state.

Depeiza slammed Motley saying that in the midst of a pandemic and the threat of Omicron and while still under a state of emergency, there is no compelling argument for an election to be called by a 17 month-old government, except to be self-serving.

“It is clear that the government of the day has to come to [a] feeling of panic and that the nation’s first called, which is its public. Safety has been set aside to pursue selfish ends, which expose all people to great harm and possible death,” the opposition leader stated.

Lynette Eastmond of the United Progressive Party also has her own problems with the development. On Tuesday, she wrote that “this possibility of calling elections at the whims of a leader is no longer relevant to a mature democracy, one that has just donned the mantle of Republic and has removed the Queen of England as the head of state.”

Eastmond also challenged the premise that Prime Minister Mottley used for calling the pole.

She wrote on her Facebook page that “from what we have been able to gather, the reason for calling this election at this time, is the notion that Barbarians have become difficult to govern. This is rather surprising since the BLP has more than a two-thirds majority in the lower house and is operating through directives issued by the cabinet bypassing any involvement of other members of parliament and the electorate.”

Meantime, after making the announcement for the January 19, 2021 snap election, Prime Minister Mottley called on citizens of her country to “unite around a common cause and a single government.”

In a political address broadcast on December 27th 2021 on her social media accounts, Mottley argued that the country was in the grip of a “silly season” as critics attacked her government’s response to COVID-19, stating that it was time to put aside partisan squabbling. The prime minister said that she did not want Barbados to be a “divided nation.”

“I need for us to unite around a common cause, unite behind a single government, unite behind a single leader,” she stated.

“We have, my friends, a country to build out, and we have a people to mold. Let us go on confident that if we can do so united as a people, there is no major challenge that can knock us down for the count fully,” she added.

Mottley also listed her government’s economic and financial achievements and said that Barbados’ economy was recovering despite that the damage the COVID-19 pandemic did to the country’s crucial tourism sector.

In an apparent attempt to deflect potential criticism that she was moving opportunistically to consolidate power, Mottley pointed to her party’s overwhelming majority in parliament and noted she still had much of her first term left to serve.

“Were I motivated solely by the need to survive, we could bask, my friends, in the glory of a 29-1 parliament and ride COVID out for the next 18 months.”

Nomination day in Barbados is earmarked for January 3rd 2021.