Bureau of Standards has a new Director

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at 12:26 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Median Larocque

Median LaRocque has been appointed as the new Director of the Dominica Bureau of Standards (DBOS).

LaRoque holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Science from La Universidad Agraria De La Habana and a Master of Science Degree in Food Science and Technology from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

He has over ten years of experience in quality assurance, process control and agriculture.

Larocque has worked in various organizations locally, regionally, and internationally, having served as a Process Control Manager in Smithfield Foods in Springfield, Massachusetts and Quality /Sanitation Manager at Marymount Corporation in Brooklyn, New York. The new director has also served as a Produce Chemist and agricultural Extension Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture in Dominica, as well as a Safe Quality Food (SQF) Lead Auditor.

He has also received training in fields such as Pesticide Management, USDA and FDA Regulatory and Compliance, as well as Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary Measures.

In addition, LaRocque is versed in the area of management, having previously managed a large staff on varying levels, from different cultural backgrounds.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Eddy A
    December 25, 2019

    No doubt this one is a faithful Skerrit puppet.

  2. Jackie
    December 24, 2019

    Congratulations Mr. Larocque! What happened to the previous director DNO?

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.