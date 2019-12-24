Bureau of Standards has a new Director

Median LaRocque has been appointed as the new Director of the Dominica Bureau of Standards (DBOS).

LaRoque holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Science from La Universidad Agraria De La Habana and a Master of Science Degree in Food Science and Technology from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

He has over ten years of experience in quality assurance, process control and agriculture.

Larocque has worked in various organizations locally, regionally, and internationally, having served as a Process Control Manager in Smithfield Foods in Springfield, Massachusetts and Quality /Sanitation Manager at Marymount Corporation in Brooklyn, New York. The new director has also served as a Produce Chemist and agricultural Extension Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture in Dominica, as well as a Safe Quality Food (SQF) Lead Auditor.

He has also received training in fields such as Pesticide Management, USDA and FDA Regulatory and Compliance, as well as Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary Measures.

In addition, LaRocque is versed in the area of management, having previously managed a large staff on varying levels, from different cultural backgrounds.