COMMENTARY: Great Journey of a Century – CPC’s major achievements and historical experience

Last month, the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) triumphantly concluded in Beijing. This session’s held as we celebrate CPC’s centenary and the fulfillment of the First Centenary (Centenary of the Communist Party) Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and move on toward the Second Centenary (Centenary of the People’s Republic of China) Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects. The session summarized the Party’s great journey of the century comprehensively and systematically and considered and adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century.

The CPC’s membership has grown from just over 50 when it was founded a hundred years ago to more than 95 million today, which makes it the world’s largest governing party. Over the past hundred years, the CPC has remained true to its original aspiration and mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, and led the Chinese nation to the tremendous transformation from standing up and becoming prosperous to growing strong. The Party’s endeavors over the past century have fundamentally transformed the future of the Chinese people, opened up the right path for achieving rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, demonstrated the strong vitality of Marxism, produced a profound influence on the course of world history and made the CPC a forerunner of the times.

The CPC has always attached great importance to reviewing its historical experience. The Resolution combs the Party’s major achievements and historical experience over the past century in detail. We believe that the inspiration from this Resolution will surely lead us to realize the Second Centenary Goal of turning China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and the ultimate goal of national rejuvenation.

On the basis of reviewing the achievements during the new-democratic revolution period, the period of socialist revolution and construction and the period marked by reform, opening up, and socialist modernization, the Resolution places emphasis on the historic achievements and the historic shifts in the cause of the Party and the country in 13 areas after entering the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. I would like to highlight the following points.

In pursuing economic development, China has applied a new development philosophy, focusing on the main theme of high-quality development and the main task of supply-side structural reform, building a modern economic system, expanding domestic demand as a strategic priority and fighting effectively in the three critical battles against potential risk, poverty, and pollution. The Party has been committed to the innovation-driven development strategy and moved faster to build China into a country of innovators and a global leader in science and technology. Our economic development has become much more balanced, coordinated, and sustainable. China’s GDP has exceeded 70, 80 and 90 trillion yuan in 2016, 2017 and 2019 consecutively, and 100 trillion yuan (14.73 trillion dollars) in 2020, making China the world’s second largest economy. China has also become a middle income country with its per capita GDP topping US$10,000. China’s economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities, and composite national strength have reached new heights, and our economy is now on a path of higher-quality development that is more efficient, equitable, sustainable, and secure.

In advancing political work, we have made sweeping progress in improving the institutions, standards, and procedures of China’s socialist

Democracy. The CPC has led the people in keeping to the path of socialist political advancement with Chinese characteristics. It upholds the principal position of the people, develops whole-process people’s democracy as a key concept and ensures people’s law-based participation in democratic elections, consultations, decision-making, management, and oversight, integrating process-oriented democracy with results-oriented democracy, procedural democracy with substantive democracy, direct democracy with indirect democracy, and people’s democracy with the will of the state. The Party has worked to uphold and improve the system of people’s congresses, the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation and the system of regional ethnic autonomy, to consolidate government and improve democracy at the primary level, to increase transparency in administration, and to further reform Party and government institutions, ensuring that China’s governance and institutions in all sectors give full expression to the will of the people, protect their rights and interests, and spark their creativity. The CPC has also worked to promote human rights in all areas, with top priority given to safeguarding the people’s rights to subsistence and development.

In spurring ecological advancement, our environmental protection endeavors have seen sweeping, historic, and transformative changes. President Xi Jinping underscored the principle that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and requested us to protect and cherish our natural environment as we do our own lives. China has set up a whole raft of sound systems to protect natural resources and ecological environment. Corresponding laws and regulations have also been formulated and/or revised. We have redoubled efforts to preserve and restore ecosystems and protect biodiversity, and developed spatial layouts, industrial structures, and ways of production and living that help conserve resources and protect the environment. Under the Party’s leadership, China has achieved initial success in the critical battle against pollution. Three major action plans on addressing air, water, and soil pollution have been fully implemented. I still remember when I returned to Beijing from the Bahamas in 2015, the air was heavily and regularly polluted, but now I’m glad to say that it has been a thing of the past and we can see white clouds against a blue sky nearly every day. In addition, China has played an active role in global environmental and climate governance, and pledged to reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, demonstrating its commitment to act as a responsible major country.

In bolstering the diplomatic front, we have advanced major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics on all fronts. Faced with a grave and complex international situation and unprecedented external risks and

challenges, China has promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, championed the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, and steered the tide of human progress. We have worked to develop relations with other major countries and promoted coordination and cooperation between major countries. In accordance with the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and the policy of forging friendship and partnership with our neighbors, we have deepened relations with neighboring countries and cooperated with them to build a community with a shared future. We have strengthened solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries with a commitment to upholding the greater good in the pursuit of shared interests and following the principles of sincerity, pragmatism, affinity, and good faith, and put in place collective cooperation mechanisms that cover all other developing countries. We remain committed to the equality of all countries regardless of size, strength and wealth. Also, The Party has stayed in constant touch with more than 500 political parties and political organizations around the world, including Dominica Labor Party, with the aim of deepening exchanges and cooperation between parties. China has actively participated in reform and development of the global governance system. It has worked to safeguard the international system centered on the UN, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China has upheld and practiced true multilateralism, and played a constructive role in the political resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and it has been a positive force on issues such as climate change, poverty reduction, counterterrorism, cyber security, and regional security. In combating Covid-19, China has engaged in international cooperation, providing supplies, medical support, and vaccine assistance for many countries, especially developing countries, and engaging in vaccine cooperation with a number of them. China has thus built its image as a responsible major country.

The Resolution also summarizes following valuable historical experience accumulated by the CPC over the past century in 10 aspects.

Upholding the Party’s leadership. We must resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee’s authority and its centralized, unified leadership. We must adhere to democratic centralism, and ensure that the Party exercises overall leadership and coordination. Putting the people first. We must always be aware that this country is its people and the people are the country, always grasp our greatest political strength which is our close ties with the people, and always remain committed to the Party’s fundamental purpose of wholeheartedly serving the people. Advancing theoretical innovation. We should keep making theoretical innovations in light of new practical developments, using new theory to guide new practice, and adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times. Staying independent. We should always follow an independent path, bolster our people’s sense of national dignity and self-confidence while drawing on the useful experience of other countries. Following the Chinese path. We must always stayed grounded in China’s conditions, neither retrace our steps to the rigidity and isolation of the past, nor take a wrong turn by changing our nature and abandoning our system. Maintaining a global vision. We will keep to the path of peaceful development, champion opening up over isolation, pursue mutual benefit instead of zero-sum games, stand up for fairness and justice, and stand on the right side of history and the side of human progress. Breaking new ground. We should keep making innovations in theory, practice, institutions, culture, and other areas, and boldly advance reform. We should also accurately identify changes, adeptly respond to them, and work to steer them in a favorable direction. Standing up for ourselves. Faced with foreseeable or unpredictable risks or challenges, we will carry forward the fighting spirit, build up our ability, never lose heart or backed down, and never hesitated to make necessary sacrifices. Promoting the united front. We will continue to consolidate solidarity between different ethnic groups, people across the nation, and all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, and foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation. We will also promote harmony between different political parties, ethnic groups, religions, social strata, and compatriots at home and abroad. Remaining committed to self-reform. We will always be committed to upholding truth and righting errors, actively engage in criticism and self-criticism, and have the courage to confront problems and reform ourselves. We must exercise full and rigorous self-governance to ensure the Party’s advanced nature and integrity and the position as the strong leadership core.

For the Chinese Communist Party, 100 years is a new starting point. We summarize our past achievements and experience in order to better step forward. The CPC is willing to continue to strengthen the exchange of experience in governance with Dominica’s political parties and further promote the friendship between the Chinese and Dominican people and the relationship between China and the Dominica to a new level.