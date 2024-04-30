Cricket is back at the Jolly John Memorial Park in Kalinago Territory

Cricket is back at the Jolly John Memorial Park, Crayfish River, Kalinago Territory and it is an opportune time to showcase the talents of the youngsters, experience the hospitality of the Kalinago people, and for patrons to show their unwavering support for the sport. The President of the League, Mr. Benjamin said, “Cricket is the backbone of the Territory since boys start playing cricket at the tender age of four years old, even if the bat is taller than them”. Notwithstanding a small population, cricket is loved by Kalinagos who have their own association called, Kalinago Premier League (KPL). Despite the lack of infrastructure and equipment, each Hamlet has its own cricket team.

There are eight hamlets in the Territory, therefore, there are eight teams. Some hamlets have two teams because no want wants to be left out. Sunday, April 28, 2024, marked the opening of the 8th edition of KPL. Armed with bags of cricket gear, approximately nine cricket teams converged on Jolly John Park for the opening ceremony. It was a spectacular sight to see cricket teams all dressed in bright-colored uniforms. The turnout of cricket enthusiasts was amazing and very encouraging. Cricket fans were there to cheer on their teams.

“The League will continue for three months. Each weekend, there will be four matches – two on Saturdays and two on Sundays” confirmed Mr. Benjamin.

The grounds need some improvement and the PRO of the Committee, Mr. Israel Fountain revealed, “The reason we didn’t have KPL last year was because of some inconvenience on the ground. We were trying to improve the grounds but our plans did not materialize. The patrons have been crying out for cricket but there was nothing we could have done. We realize that cricket is not just a sport but a lifestyle “.

When asked why our boys, with so much talent, are not making it to the international stage, Mr. Israel had this to say: “Priorities have been given to the guys from the Roseau and Portsmouth areas and those from the countryside are being overlooked. However, on the local level, we have a number of players who started at the Jolly John Park and have made it to the International stage such as Kavem Hodge, Adam Sanford”.

The KPL is important for the Kalinago Territory for several reasons. It puts the Territory on the map, brings entertainment and socializing, creates an economic boost, and most importantly, provides an avenue of exposure for youngsters.