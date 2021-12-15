5 Poles and 3 Swedes pay over $20k in fines for illegal entry

Five Polish nationals and three Swedes who pleaded guilty to illegal entry into Dominica, were fined and made to pay $2,000.00 each to the court before their departure from the island.

According to the charge of the police, on December 5, 2021, Filip Stefan Wisnander, Andrzej Jan Wisnander and Martin Stefan Wisnander of Sweden, along with Marta Koziol, Monika Zawadka, Marcin Adam Koziol, Stanislaw Jozef Zajac, Michal Starck and Maciej Kowalkowski of Poland, did enter the country at Salisbury, which is not an approved port of entry.

The facts of the case stated that the individuals were travelling to Grenada from St. Martin on a yacht on the morning of December the 5th.

On their arrival off the coast of Salisbury, the captain Michal Starck of Sweden, docked the vessel at the Salisbury bay known as “Benad” where they all disembarked the vessel and proceeded onto the island.

The Coast Guard was summoned to the area, where the eight foreigners were arrested and escorted to a Portsmouth quarantine facility and tested for Covid-19.

They all produced negative results and after a five day isolation period, they were released into police custody for investigations into the matter.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the Customs and Excise Division instituted a charge against the captain of failing to report to a Custom and Excise area and he was taken before the Comptroller of Customs.

Starck was fined EC$6000.00 which he paid forthwith.

The police further interviewed each of the foreigners and soon after, arrested them on the strength of warrants in the first instance and instituted a joint charge of illegal entry against the captain and his crew.

They were taken before Magistrate Hansel Valerie in the Roseau Magistrate court where they were represented by attorney-at-law Kondwani Williams and Tiyani Behanzin.

Following a plea in mitigation on their clients behalf, the eight foreigners were charged EC $2000.00 each to be paid forthwith, in default, three months imprisonment.

The fines were paid and the non-nationals subsequently left Dominica.