Dominica’s newest  attorney to advocate for the passage of Legal Profession Act

Britney Zarah Pharoah, the newest addition to Dominica’s legal fraternity vows to advocate for the long pending Legal Professions Act in Dominica to safeguard not only the profession but clients.

This comes as the 28-year-old Grandbarian was called to the bar on November 25, 2021.

The application to admit Pharoah to practise as a barrister and solicitor of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the Commonwealth of Dominica was made virtually before High Court Judge, Justice Bernie Stephenson.

Her Petition to be admitted to the practice was put forward by attorney-at-law Jilane Prevost from Prevost and Prevost Chambers and seconded by Kathy Buffong-Royer of Pinnacle Law Chambers.

Pharoah, who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO), says the Legal Profession Act which is an Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) initiative, will improve the legal fraternity in Dominica.

The act makes provisions for lawyers who bring the profession into disrepute, to be disciplined. It also provides for the enrolment and practice of legal practitioners and for the establishment of a general legal council with functions relating to legal education.

“The act will guide how we lawyers handle the profession of law and it will hold us accountable for all our errors. So it would be an opportunity for clients to be able to initiate legal action against a lawyer if they decide that they are not going to fulfill their duties to their clients,” Pharoah said.

During her first address to the court, Pharoah vowed to uphold the rule of law and her ethical obligation to the court, counsel and clients while effectively discharging her duties with integrity and dignity and “always being cognizant of the societal ills and issues in the world today, and the changes to the law.”

She pledged to maintain the level of integrity which the legal profession demands and not to bring her reputation and that of the court into dispute.

While Pharoah says her childhood commitment of becoming an attorney has now been fulfilled, she revealed that it was not without its challenges.

“Today marks what I consider to be the most anticipated and proudest moment of my life, and the beginning of what I know will be a very fulfilling, successful and invigorating legal career,” the attorney stated. “I am humbled by what seemed to be insurmountable challenges that I faced at every single step of my journey to get to this point.”

However Pharoah, who was the second runner up in the 2016 Miss Dominica Pageant, said through it all, she persevered by finding strength and fortitude in her faith in God, and her belief that through constant prayer, dedication and hard work, “I would be successful.”

As the first university graduate in her family, the attorney thanked her parents Vantie Pharoah and Theodora Letang, for their many sacrifices; her siblings, family, close friends and colleagues whose support she also deemed invaluable.

She further expressed gratitude to the government of Dominica for their financial support during her educational journey.

The Grand Bay native promised to be at the service of her fellow Grandbarians, as she is the only attorney-at-law currently resident in the community.

She proclaimed that throughout her professional journey, she will be guided by her new mantra “whom much is given, much is indeed expected.’

Pharoah further pledged to be a beacon of inspiration and hope to others who aspire to one day join the legal profession.