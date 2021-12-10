Two remanded in connection with burglary at home of Chinese jeweller

A couple, Clinton Austrie of the Kalinago Territory residing in Castle Comfort and Shanika Pollock of Castle Comfort, are now in remand at the Dominica State Prison as they were charged in connection with burglary of the home of a Chinese national in Canefield.

Austrie appeared before Magistrate Hansel Valarie where the charge read that, between November 25-30, 2021, at Imperial Road Canefield, having entered the home of Huang Rung Teh, he stole items including two cellphones, several pieces of jewellery, EC$3,000.00, US$350.00, ¥$500.00 in cash and a quantity of grocery valued at $50.00, all to the total value of $16,692.42.

His partner, Pollock, was charged with handling stolen goods which included one Samsung cellphone and several pieces of gold jewellery, all to the total value of $11,896.00.

At the hearing, Austrie and Pollock who were separately charged, were not required to enter a plea as the charges are indictable offenses– expected to be heard at the High court before a Judge and jury.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Vivian Augustine did not object to bail but said such should be granted with a suitable surety.

Presiding Magistrate, Hansel Valarie then set the bail sum at $20,000.00, however, neither of the accused were able to present a surety to the court.

Nevertheless, attorney-at-law Joshua Francis who appeared as an amicus curiae (friend to the court) on behalf of Pollock, pleaded with the Magistrate to grant her bail in her own recognizance on a humanitarian ground.

Francis told the court that the mother of seven has three minors in her care who would be greatly impacted by her absence.

He further disclosed that from a conversation with Pollock, the defendant informed him that she was working to change her life and the circumstances which caused her to appear before the court were beyond her control.

“Your Honour, I decided to help her because she informed me that she just started going to church, and her youngest child in her care is only 4 years old and since she was arrested, she has no clue of her children’s whereabouts.”

Francis proposed to the magistrate that the defendant can be released on bail with a date given to return to court with a surety. He said during that time, stringent measures could n be imposed to secure her attendance at court and insisted that her children should not be made to suffer for her mistakes.

In handing down his decision, Magistrate Valarie said while he understands the attorney’s plea on behalf of Pollock, her alleged behaviour must be condemned.

“It is heartbreaking to see an individual appear before the court and offer a story that touches the heart and her plight is worthy of consideration. However, knowing how important her presence is to her children, some level of responsibility should have been shown long before the allegation and the interest of those dependent on her should be placed before self interest,” Valerie stated.

Pointing out that the court is reluctant to grant bail on an indictable offense without a surety, the magistrate remanded Pollock into custody until she is able to produce a proper surety to the court.

Austrie, who was unrepresented at the hearing, had no objection to his denial of bail given that he also was unable to present a surety to the court.

The matters were adjourned to March 21 and 25 respectively for preliminary inquiry.