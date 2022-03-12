CTO Tourism Update (Fri 11 March, 2022)

THE BEACH IS JUST THE BEGINNING: Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority launches new podcast

St. John’s Antigua (March 11, 2022) –TheAntigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has launched ‘The Beach is Just the Beginning’ – a one-of-a-kind podcast hosted by renowned travel writer and journalist Peter Moore that champions authentic stories from Antigua and Barbuda.

Available on leading podcast platforms including Spotify and Amazon Podcasts, ‘The Beach is Just the Beginning’ is a multi-episode series that transports listeners to Antigua and Barbuda with authentic stories and tales direct from the twin-island nation.

Travel hungry listeners can explore everything from heritage, set against the backdrop of Antigua and Barbuda’s 40th independence anniversary with a journey through UNESCO World Heritage Site Nelson’s Dockyard to a tropical wellness getaway. Discover how Antigua and Barbuda is becoming the ultimate self-care destination, complete with glamping and wellness retreats, attracting visitors looking to unplug and reset with natural remedies, yoga, and the classic Antiguan sunshine.

As no trip to Antigua and Barbuda is complete without a journey to both islands, the series includes an entire episode dedicated to the on-island life of Barbuda. Listeners will learn about Barbuda’s unique culture and the island’s must-do experiences through conversations with notable locals including culture expert Asha Frank and restauranteurs Jackie Beazer and Matthew John. The Barbuda special will also include a tour of the Frigate Bird Sanctuary, the largest in the western hemisphere, and a look at the development taking place on the island.

A just released sports episode coincides with the West Indies Cricket test series against England, featuring interviews from the legendary cricketing knights Sir Andy Roberts and Sir Richie Richardson, and the return of Antigua’s iconic Sailing Week – focusing on the impact these sports have on the island. Additional instalments will have armchair travellers journeying to Carnival through the significance of music and costume and transported to the romantic shores of Antigua’s beaches, to learn about the rise of destination weddings.

Find The Beach is Just the Beginning from Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority on Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or on other leading podcast platforms.

Grenada’s new voluntourism program offers authentic experiences for visitors looking to make an impact

St. George’s, Grenada W.I. – As destinations worldwide recover from the pandemic, trends indicate that travelers are looking for experiences that allow them to connect deeper to a destination, support sustainability, and positively impact the places they visit. To meet this trend and as part of its continuing sustainability efforts, Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is proud to launch its new Voluntourism Program for visitors seeking to engage with the local community and culture while making a tangible impact.

“For travelers, voluntourism provides an intimate and memorable experience which allows them to make deep and meaningful connections with our local community whilst leaving a positive footprint on the island. We want to connect through their hearts and passions, which will in turn increase their propensity to return to the island. We want to join together to be better global citizens and be intentional about ensuring a positive impact and bringing about positive change.”

Voluntourism opportunities are available year-round in a variety of sectors such as agriculture, environment, education, and health.

Below is a roundup of the voluntourism programs in Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique:

Agriculture

Annandale Community Project: Annandale Waterfall is home to the Annandale Community Garden where members of the surrounding community can come to tend to the kitchen garden and take produce parcels as needed at no cost. This encourages healthy eating in homes that otherwise could not afford the cost of consistent healthy diets. They teach the community how to plant and tend to the garden and make meals using the produce from the garden. The project is always looking for volunteers to help garden and teach the nearby school children how important it is to eat what you grow. Donations of garden tools, greenhouse equipment, seeds time and expertise are all needed to flourish.

Myristic Mountain: Myristic Mountain is home to some of Grenada's most gorgeous flora and fauna, exciting hiking trails, fertile farmlands, purely organic meals and horseback riding. With so much happening on the mountainside, the team is always open to receiving volunteers to help farm the crops, tend the horses and plant more flora.

Environment

Beach & Reef Cleanups: The beaches of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are pristine and improperly discarded wastes are a threat to sea life and coral reefs. Volunteers are needed for maintenance and can team up with dive shops.

The beaches of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are pristine and improperly discarded wastes are a threat to sea life and coral reefs. Volunteers are needed for maintenance and can team up with dive shops. Grand Anse Artificial Reef Project: This charity is the brainchild of Grenada’s Dive Community who have seen first-hand the damage done by global warming. To combat the disappearance of reefs and sea life, Phil Saye at Dive Grenada spearheads building and placing artificial reefs in Marine Protected Areas. Once placed the artificial reefs are monitored and maintained. This includes underwater cleanups, urchin and fish counts, ID tag placement and cleaning. Volunteers in this program can see first-hand new life flourishing.

Education

Grenada Scholarship Program: The Grenada Scholarship Program provides funding to marginalized youth looking to continue on their educational path. The funds go directly to school fees, books and uniforms. The program allows sponsors to join monthly meetings to give guidance on topics they are most knowledgeable in.

The Grenada Scholarship Program provides funding to marginalized youth looking to continue on their educational path. The funds go directly to school fees, books and uniforms. The program allows sponsors to join monthly meetings to give guidance on topics they are most knowledgeable in. Mt. Rich Football Club: Grenada is bursting at the seams with young talent just waiting to be seen on the global stage. The Mt. Rich Football Club fosters sportsmanship and healthy competitiveness amongst youngsters. The Club exists because of donations of equipment and people willing to coach and practice with the team.

Grenada is bursting at the seams with young talent just waiting to be seen on the global stage. The Mt. Rich Football Club fosters sportsmanship and healthy competitiveness amongst youngsters. The Club exists because of donations of equipment and people willing to coach and practice with the team. Get Swimming Grenada: A non-profit organization that offers free swimming lessons to children on the island who otherwise could not afford private lessons. Volunteers are needed to give swimming lessons to both kids and adults.

A non-profit organization that offers free swimming lessons to children on the island who otherwise could not afford private lessons. Volunteers are needed to give swimming lessons to both kids and adults. Carriacou Culture Train String Band: Carriacou is the custodian of ancestral traditions and the tri-island’s cradle of culture. The Culture Train String Band teaches children on the sister isle of Carriacou to play string instruments and processions. Donations are needed to help keep the art form alive. Musicians are needed to hold workshops for teachers and students.

Health

Medical Elective in Grenada: This program engages nurses, junior doctors and medical professionals to lend their expertise to medical services in the tri-island. Medical doctor volunteers are needed to help teach the current doctors different practices to be used in crisis management or using basic types of equipment.

This program engages nurses, junior doctors and medical professionals to lend their expertise to medical services in the tri-island. Medical doctor volunteers are needed to help teach the current doctors different practices to be used in crisis management or using basic types of equipment. Grenada Down Syndrome Association: This is an NGO that hosts several annual events that require volunteers to ensure their success. The group celebrates World Down Syndrome Day in March with a host of activities including a national “funky sock day” to help raise funds and awareness for citizens and their families. The “fun day” in August includes yoga, sports, face painting, and horseback riding. In December their Christmas Party volunteers help hand out gifts and host meals.

This is an NGO that hosts several annual events that require volunteers to ensure their success. The group celebrates World Down Syndrome Day in March with a host of activities including a national “funky sock day” to help raise funds and awareness for citizens and their families. The “fun day” in August includes yoga, sports, face painting, and horseback riding. In December their Christmas Party volunteers help hand out gifts and host meals. Grenada Donation Table: The Donation Table facilitates donations to Grenada’s General Hospital and Public Community Clinics.

For further details on Grenada’s voluntourism programs, please visit https://www.puregrenada.com/voluntourism/. For more information on Grenada or to plan a getaway to the destination, visit www.puregrenada.com

Jamaica lauds new nonstop service from American Airlines

Flights from Austin to Montego Bay Commence June 4

Montego Bay, Jamaica, March 11, 2022 – Continuing to build out its number of available non-stop gateways from the U.S., Jamaica will be welcoming new non-stop air service by American Airlines from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) starting June 4, 2022.

“We are very pleased to grow our valued partnership with American Airlines, the largest commercial passenger airline flying to Jamaica, through this new route,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White. “The new non-stop flight from Austin complements the carrier’s existing service out of Dallas Fort Worth and offers yet another convenient option for travelers to get to our island as of this summer.”

American Airlines’ will operate these non-stop Saturday flights utilizing a 76-seat Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft with 12 first class, 20 main cabin extra and 44 main cabin seats.

Francine Carter Henry, Tour Operator and Airlines Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “It’s wonderful to see our long-standing partnership with American Airlines keep growing. We are looking forward to seeing more visitors arrive into Montego Bay with these new flights.”

American Airlines is the largest air passenger carrier serving Jamaica. Celebrating 45 years of service to Jamaica in 2022, the carrier operates multiple daily non-stop flights to the destination from several U.S. cities including Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), Chicago (ORD), Boston (BOS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW, and Charlotte (CLT).

As of November 2021, American Airlines started utilizing a 787-8 Dreamliner for operations on flights to Montego Bay (MBJ) from their major city hubs of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA), and Philadelphia (PHL).

For more information on Jamaica, please go to www.visitjamaica.com.

