DCA cancels T20 tournament; plans T10 series as soon sporting activities resume

The Dominica Cricket Association has cancelled this year’s T20 National Tournament.

“In light of the current situation with the fight against COVID-19 and with no clear indication of when cricketing activities will be resumed The Dominica Cricket Association has taken the decision to cancel the T20 National Tournament for 2021,” the Association has a stated in a release..

The Association has said, however, that once the Ministry of Health authorizes the resumption of sporting activities, the DCA intends to commence a T10 Knock Out Series which “will rekindle the interest of teams and clubs prior to the recommencement of our various leagues.”

The DCA is encouraging all players and clubs to follow the protocols and to get vaccinated “as we are all aware,” the Association’s statement continues, “reaching herd immunity would be the best way forward for cricketing activities to recommence.”