Deported US missionary vows to return to Dominica; says it’s the will of God

A missionary from the United States who was recently deported with his family from Dominica is vowing to return saying it is the will of God. Jason Grogg told Dominica News Online that he wants to come back because he genuinely loves the island and its people and there is a need for “strong biblical leadership in the form of a righteous man and a righteous family.”

“That seems to be lacking,” he stated. “There doesn’t appear to be a singular or a group of strong Christian men… we are sure to be the pastors who are standing up and admonishing the government for their evil, their corruption, for their keeping the people down, for keeping them enslaved to their agendas.”

Grogg moved his family to Dominica from the United States which he described as a “collapsing society” because of Covid and post-Covid lies, rampant homosexuality, transgenderism, LGBTQ, and sexual perversion.

He said he asked God to show him a place or society that can use a righteous man and family.

“Some place to work, some place to that good land, good water,” he remarked.

“Also I was looking for a place that had a strong constitution, much based on the same vein as the US constitution and more than that if I can find one based on God’s word…”

He said Dominica was the ideal place after learning about it from a mentor.

“It didn’t take me long to figure out that, after reading, looking at the nation’s prayer, the nation’s anthem, knowing that Christ is on the flag and how many times God and Christ were referenced when it came to all things of governance, written governance, not the ones that are currently in charge, written governance…” he stated.

Grogg said he also needed a place to raise his children, so that he doesn’t have “to worry about the public pressure that was going to be placed on my children and to mutilate themselves, such as the transgenderism that is pushed very hard by the perverse, sexual cult here in the United States.”

But his stay here in Dominica was far from ideal. Grogg, his wife and two teenage daughters were arrested by the police on April 17, 2023, when a gun and ammunition were found inside a 40-foot container that the family used to store their belongings. He pleaded guilty and paid a fine of $9,250 for the release of his wife and daughters. On May 4, he was rearrested by customs officers at Douglas Charles Airport and held in remand at the State Prison. He was eventually granted bail in the sum of $50,000. On March 6, 2024, he and his entire family were deported from the island after the Director of Prosecution, Sherma Dalrymple issued a “notice of discontinuance” to the court ending all matters involving him and the state.

However, all of this has not dampened what he described as his love for Dominica and its people because according to him, the island is now his home.

“Everything I own is in Dominica,” Grogg said. “So why would I leave that? I am going to fight for my right, for my children, our library with 3,000 books in a shipping container that has been held hostage by customs for almost a year now. Dominica is our new home. While we may be US citizens, the United States is no longer my home. I was working towards citizenship.”

Additionally, he said being in Dominica is clearly where God wants him to be and he must be obedient to what God wants him to do.

“And even though a lot of people see this as something to them would appear as if God is saying, well no you can’t do that, you don’t want to be there,” he said. “But if that was the case then clearly, it would have required all of my belongings to be brought back. At the same time, it would have been very clear legally that we were truly deported under criminal auspices and we were not. My lawyers still do not have, after over a week now, my lawyers still do not have any paperwork saying that the customs case has been dropped nor do we have any deportation paperwork nor do I have my passport. So the Government of Dominica has stolen my passport. So if it was really God’s will or intent for me to be back in the United States then Dominica would have done it in a way that is legal and right and whole. They would have allowed my family to move off the island in a way that would allow us to live our lives elsewhere.”

He believes the will of God is involved.

“If it was not God’s will for me not to be back in Dominica, then I would have no recourse,” Grogg stated. “But because they illegally deported us, that needs to be said, they illegally deported us. We have no paperwork. They stole my passport. If they had done things legally, then I would have very little or no recourse. However wicked people do wicked things and I am a fighter. That’s how God made me and I will fight for my wife and my kids and I will fight for what is right.”

Grogg said he is presently in talks with “some high-level law firms” to find out the legality of the entire matter.

“If we find out they illegally deported us, we gonna go all the way,” he said. “If we have to go all the way to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, we are going all the way.”

He also said the they will be going after the individuals who ordered their deportation.

“Whatever is to be done, we will be doing,” he remarked. “Whether they need to be brought to court and they need to be prosecuted for their illegal actions, whatever it takes …” He pointed out this will be done even though he understands the plight of the average Dominican but “if you are told to do something by a government official you do it or you lose your job, however, you are still responsible for your actions.”

Despite all of this, Grogg encourages people to visit the island.

“Dominica is a beautiful place, blessed by God,” he said. “Lots of water, lots of fertile land, and a society that is willing to listen to common sense, to the truth, and to God’s word.”