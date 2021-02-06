DNO to bring LIVE: Rededication of Loubiere Holy Spirit Chapel from 4:30 pm today

DNO to bring live coverage of the rededication of the Loubiere Spirit Chapel.
After hurricane Maria the Loubiere Holy Spirit Chapel was devastated due to the destructive force of the storm and the surging flood waters of the Loubiere River. Three years later after much preparation the church and community are ready to reopen the chapel to the public.
Don’t miss it live on Facebook at 4;30 pm tomorrow (Sunday 7th February ) along with the Bishop of Roseau ,Gabriel Malzaire, as we rededicate this house to God.
Video link to Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/DominicaNewsOnline/videos/3865247026871013
3 Comments
Why why another Catholic church or Muslim mosque with all that they have inflicted upon us, why? Haven’t they done enoff to keep us ever we are today? Our children are yearning for better already.
To God be the glory!! Great news indeed.
What’s the point of all this? The church in Newtown is hardly filled so what’s the point of spending money to fix that church? More church insurance, more expenses.. It’s a shame that ‘church people’ do not know how to work in peace and harmony. They are only fixing that church because they feel that they are better than the people in Newtown.