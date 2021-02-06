DNO to bring LIVE: Rededication of Loubiere Holy Spirit Chapel from 4:30 pm today

DNO to bring live coverage of the rededication of the Loubiere Spirit Chapel.

After hurricane Maria the Loubiere Holy Spirit Chapel was devastated due to the destructive force of the storm and the surging flood waters of the Loubiere River. Three years later after much preparation the church and community are ready to reopen the chapel to the public.

Don’t miss it live on Facebook at 4;30 pm tomorrow (Sunday 7th February ) along with the Bishop of Roseau ,Gabriel Malzaire, as we rededicate this house to God.

Video link to Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/DominicaNewsOnline/videos/3865247026871013