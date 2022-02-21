Dominica commits to signing Nuclear-Test-Ban-Treaty

Dominica has given its commitment to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that announcement during a recent edition of his Sunday talk show, Annou Pale.

The CTBT is a United Nations (UN) affiliated body which focuses on the prevention of nuclear proliferation across the world. It is a multilateral treaty that bans nuclear weapons test explosions and any other nuclear explosions, for both civilian and military purposes, in all environments. The treaty was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 September 1996, but has not entered into force, as eight specific nations have not ratified the treaty.

Prime Minister Skerrit said he recently met with Dr. Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization.

“I am very pleased to announce that Dominica has given the commitment that we will sign the CTBT and become a partner in efforts to strengthen the organization’s work against nuclear testing,” he said. “Dominica has always been, and has always taken a stance against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and so I welcome the opportunity to discuss with Dr. Floyd on how we can continue to play our part in this regard.”

The Conference on Disarmament (CD) began its substantive negotiations on a comprehensive nuclear-test-ban treaty in January 1994 within the framework of an Ad Hoc Committee established for that purpose. Although the CD had long been involved with the issue of a test-ban, only in 1982 did it establish a subsidiary body on the item. Disagreement over a mandate for that body blocked tangible progress for years.

As of April, 2021 more than 183 countries had become signatories to the CBCT.