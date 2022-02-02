Dominica government concerned about situation along Russia- Ukraine border

The Dominican government has said that it is very concerned about the situation along the Russian Federation-Ukraine border.

“We believe the issues relating to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, need to be addressed through diplomatic efforts. A military solution will not redound to the benefit of any nation,” a release from the Office of the Prime Minister states.

According to the OPM statement, the matter poses a threat to international peace and security and will lead to unprecedented implications for the global community.

It goes on to state that the world can ill-afford armed conflict during this period of global uncertainty, which will result in adverse social and economic impacts and political strife.

“Dominica calls for de-escalation dialogue to ease tensions and secure a nonviolent resolution to the conflict; and the charting of a path to peace for the safety and security of all,” the statement concludes.

Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union until its 1991 collapse, and since then Russia has sought to keep the neighbour in its orbit. The separatist conflict in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas, short for Donetsk Basin, erupted in April 2014. That came a few weeks after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula following the ouster of a Moscow-friendly president by a popular uprising in the capital of Kyiv.

Armed rebels in the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region seized government buildings and proclaimed “people’s republics” in the Donetsk and the Luhansk regions, and the Ukrainian military and volunteer battalions moved to put down the unrest.

Ukraine and the West said Russia sent troops and weapons to the east to support the separatists. Moscow has denied those claims and insisted that Russians fighting alongside the rebels went there on their own.