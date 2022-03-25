Dominica government to dialogue with professionals in agriculture on plans to shape industry’s future

Qualified professionals in the field of agriculture in Dominica are being invited to register to participate in a dialogue which will seek to encourage these professionals “to rise above any professional ambition, unify in the shared commitment to agricultural innovation and growth, and connect the future of Dominica’s agriculture”

According to a release from the Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, this “Call to Professionals in Agriculture Initiative” is being spearheaded by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the minister with responsibility for agriculture, Fidel Grant.

“The Agricultural sector in Dominica has served as the backbone of island’s economy for several decades, creating employment, supplying wholesome foods, and contributing to rural livelihoods and food security,” the release states, adding. “The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has made the bold and ambitious commitment to become the first Climate Resilient Nation in the World. Agriculture, evidenced as being one of the most resilient sectors must be at the front burner, both from a supply and demand perspective.”

Without giving specifics, the release goes on to state that there are several issues and challenges confronting the sector and its sub-sectors that will make their growth, resilience and sustainability very difficult.

It points out that with the further development of the tourism and services sector through the establishment of high-end hotels and supermarkets, the importation of high-end vegetables and fruits are increasing in volume and variety to meet consumer demand.

“This trend presents a clear opportunity to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of Dominica’s agri-food systems by aggregating producers and other key players at various points on the value chain,” the Agriculture Ministry posits in its release.

“Professionals with qualification in agriculture and related fields are viewed as a respected resource for the industry’s knowledge, leadership, and service and to complement the traditional farmer base,” the Ministry points out and contends that Leveraging the talents and academic training of these professionals who will be encouraged to consolidate farms and establish a shareholding company, will be a game changer for agriculture in Dominica.

“Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, will support investments by making available: irrigated lands, start-up capital, greenhouse technology, and six (6) months of farm labour as an incentive to encourage increased production of a variety of high-end vegetables and fruits to include broccoli, bell peppers, eggplants, and cantaloupes,” the release continues.

It notes, “This agro-park vision shared by the Prime Minister, Hon Roosvelt Skerrit, strengthens efforts at building an enabling environment for a higher level of participation of agriculturists who are passionate about the industry and who can continually shape the future of Dominica’s agricultural landscape.”

The Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture, and National Food Security is coordinating the registration of interested and qualified professionals who wish to participate in this initiative. Registration links can be found on Govnet, the Facebook pages of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, as well as via SMS text messaging from DIGICEL and Flow.