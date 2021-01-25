Dominica records 3 more COVID-19 cases; active cases could increase significantly if we let our guards down, PM Skerrit warns

Dominica recorded 3 new active cases of Covid-19 over the weekend.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said during his weekly Anou Palay talk show on Sunday that 3 additional cases that were picked up “and these are imported cases, so we now have 11 active cases in the country.”
The Prime Minister continued, “But that doesn’t mean that we cannot go to 111 overnight; it doesn’t mean that we cannot go to 211 overnight. We pray to God that doesn’t happen and we will do everything within our control, our authority and our responsibility not to let it happen.”
He also called on individuals to continue to adhere to the necessary protocols put in place.
“There are many people who messaged me today and specifically asked of me that I remind ourselves, all of us to ensure that we continue to adhere to the protocols and to not let our guard down,” the prime minister stated.
He warns that if individuals let their guards down, the country will have a harder situation.
“If we have to close our ports, we have to go into curfew, we have to go into State of Emergency, we are going to have a problem on our hands,” Skerrit contends. “So my dear brothers and sisters let us be careful.”
ElizabethLinaXavier. You are quick to defend Skerrit. leaders must lead by good examples and good principles, not by double standards.
And let me give you some information you may be do not know, majority of the citizens in Dominica had things in place to protect their employees, the customers their family members, business places in Roseau started shutting down, all this because of COVID.
All of what I mentioned above were taking place, and the government had nothing in place yet to protect the public.
Our numbers being low we have to say thanks to our front line workers and the public at large.
@TheFuture “I am really really really convinced that the prime minister is not normal, he cannot be, it is impossible, or maybe he is just plain wicked”
You seems to be the one who is not normal, in that your mind and brain is not functioning positively; I am saying that to including all of the commentators on this comment board.
PM Skerrit is cautioning you all against that deadly virus, and that line above is all you and yours are speaking, how ignorant can you people be about what is true?
If the Prime Minister and his health Department was not cautioning you all and that virus came and ravage Dominicans, you all would find a reason to blame him for his lack of information–for crying out loud, what do you all really want from him?
Elizabeth, The Future is so right and on qué with the level of incompetence we see.
So in Skerrit is acting in our interests that things are likely make believe.
Elizabeth, have you ask Skerrit, for whom we people of Dominica have been made to come beg for cash up on the Fifth Flloor? Where is all this states money coming from? We all pay our taxes and we need it to be accounted for. There must be transparency, that is why we monitor and question the possible abuse of our States finances. We pay our taxes we don’t need our hard earned money 💰 going to the abusive Red clinic to gain loyalty and fame and loyalty and favour from crying suffering families in need of jobs and get into position where these suffering people have to cry out that “We love our PM”. Then these people have to walk up to the fifth floor to the deceptive “Red Clinic” rather than seeking jobs for these suffering parents and their families. It’s all about abusive states funds buying Political favour…
Why has the media and people of Dominica accepted this talkshow as a form of disseminating official government information? This is a politically motivated show, once again our democracy is being infringed upon. There ought to be a clear definition between party and government. How could our judiciary and president seat by and not protect the democracy which they were sworn to uphold?
Dont let our guards down but Mel dunce can have all kind of sewo on Promenade stupes
We must not keep our guards down under this Failed incompetent Immature Prime Minister we have in our suffering, jobless people and the youth. But this failed incompetent Skerrit opens his office known as the Red (corrupted) Labour government.
After 20 long years our Dominica and our people are still jobless, as poverty and unemployment are rising as our Dominican people and children and jobless families with no jobs to support their children for school and college.
This so called Dominica Labour government Leadership has failed our people over their past wasted 20yrs in our government. What do we have in on going Development to be proud of it? Absolutely Nothing. Failed immnature Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government has failed our Dominican People.
We need this Failed incompetent Labour Failed Party out of our Government.
We welcome Hon. Linton and his formidable decent trusted committed Professional United Workers Party. We need failed Skerrit and Labour Out…
Let your guard down and the virus that is the corrupt and victimizing DLP keeps on spreading, out of control, until everyone is infected.
240 Israelis found with COVID after vaccination
Source:- https://www.timesofisrael.com/240-israelis-diagnosed-after-vaccination-underscore-need-for-continued-vigilance/
Why doesn’t ‘Dr.’ Skerrit have regular press conferences? Does he have so many scandals to hide that he is mortally afraid to answer probin questions?
Let the health experts deal with and advise the government and the public on COVID 19.
Mr. Skerrit the public wants to know about:
*the whereabouts of the missing 1.6 billion of CBI funds
*the ridiculous contract with MMC in using CBI funds to build apartments which the recipients have no document of ownership
*the $64 000 rental castle that you, your wife and yoour children occupy at the expense of taxpayers
*the EIA, plans, drawings, soil studies, source of funding, commencement and completion date of the elusive international airport
*justification of your pot-belly cabinet (totally ridiculous). This cabinet is the largest in the Caribbean per capita
I will stop here for now. There is a deluge of problems adversely affecting the economic health of the country and the PM is hiding behind his propaganda Anou Palay…
3 new active Covid-19 cases and they are imported but you blaming Dominicans! Why are you importing Covid-19 cases into Dominica? Keep accommodating your diaspora voters when they want to come home with the virus, and blame we innocent Dominicans! Boy PM you not easy nor! You went to Guadeloupe and told Dominicans to come home to vote even through backdoor but now you always crying wolf when they come through all doors!
Mr. PM you are a two faced individual who seems to have a very short memory. You must at all times do you best to practice what you preach. Recently you allowed your wife to have a winter wonderland in hot Dominica and you said nothing. Now, after saying that there is no carnival, your wife is once again planning a carnival village and you are once again saying nothing. This double standard attitude of yours does not utter well from your image and or the office that you hold so Mr. PM please just SHUT UP!
What hypocrisy this is, you say these things and you are enabling the mask less activities on the Promenade, Bath Estate, Mahaut and other places and you are aware we have an uncontrollable backdoor problem. Sir with all due respect your leadership will be as responsible as the infected individual if we have an outbreak.
U didn’t think of that during Christmas when ur wife was making Christmas carnival,what example was that?I’m a labourite but I hate nonsense
…and Happy Hour in Fort Young! Only in DA!
The Ministry of Health has to get very serious and firm. There are bars that are opened late after the 11oclock time. Start closing bars early. No Carnival but u hearing of activities in Villages stop it.
I think curfew should begin again slowly and if the people are not getting it well serious indoor lock downs
I am really really really convinced that the prime minister is not normal, he cannot be, it is impossible, or maybe he is just plain wicked. Weeks ago his wife, the Pal. Rep. for Roseau central had a Christmas village pulling carnival type crowds, violating all COVID Health Protocols. Where was he when all this was happening, what was wrong with his tongue then? Mr prime minister you cannot qualify to be a good role model to this and the next generation, you have no principle