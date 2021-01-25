Dominica records 3 more COVID-19 cases; active cases could increase significantly if we let our guards down, PM Skerrit warns

Dominica recorded 3 new active cases of Covid-19 over the weekend.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said during his weekly Anou Palay talk show on Sunday that 3 additional cases that were picked up “and these are imported cases, so we now have 11 active cases in the country.”

The Prime Minister continued, “But that doesn’t mean that we cannot go to 111 overnight; it doesn’t mean that we cannot go to 211 overnight. We pray to God that doesn’t happen and we will do everything within our control, our authority and our responsibility not to let it happen.”

He also called on individuals to continue to adhere to the necessary protocols put in place.

“There are many people who messaged me today and specifically asked of me that I remind ourselves, all of us to ensure that we continue to adhere to the protocols and to not let our guard down,” the prime minister stated.

He warns that if individuals let their guards down, the country will have a harder situation.

“If we have to close our ports, we have to go into curfew, we have to go into State of Emergency, we are going to have a problem on our hands,” Skerrit contends. “So my dear brothers and sisters let us be careful.”