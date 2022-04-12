Dominican boxers receive donation of boxing gear from International Boxing Association

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 6:55 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
DOC president Billy Doctove presents gear to DBA members. Boxing coach Job Joseph is at bottom right
The International Boxing Association (IBA) has donated $US25,000 worth of equipment to the Dominica Boxing Association.

The items include gloves, hand wraps, mouth guards, wall pads, uniforms and a punching bag.

During a ceremony at the DOC Headquarters, five members of the Dominican Boxing Association (DBA) were given gears to assist them in their training.

The recipients are Emmanie Titre, Ethan Gordon, Jerlyn Mercedes, Erhon Carbon and Kadir Etienne.

Items from the donation will also be given to other members of the association.

President of the DBA, Job Joseph called on young people to join the team to become a “champion” in boxing.

“We are appealing to the public that more young men and women will come up because what we are planning for Dominica you have to be part of it. Join us, in 8 months you can be a champion,” Joseph said.

He noted that over the past two months, the members have been attending training and called on old boxers to rejoin the association to have a good team in the future.

Joseph revealed that some big news for boxing in Dominica will be announced in the near future.

Meantime, President of DOC, Billy Doctrove who made the presentations, asked that the recipients continue to work hard and prepare for upcoming tournaments.

“Preparation is key. You have to continue working hard and your coachs will assist you techinally in the sport but in terms of your training and physical fitness you have to do that almost on your own. You cannot depend on your coach…to become phycially fit you need get up in the morning run… lift weights… You have to do that on your own,” Doctove advised.

Doctrove reassured the members that they have DOC’s full support during their journey as he wants to make sure Dominica is on a firm footing with boxing.

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Braindamage
    April 12, 2022

    Congratulations guys..
    We are in need of a few Mike Tysons here….

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.