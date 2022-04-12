Dominican boxers receive donation of boxing gear from International Boxing Association

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has donated $US25,000 worth of equipment to the Dominica Boxing Association.

The items include gloves, hand wraps, mouth guards, wall pads, uniforms and a punching bag.

During a ceremony at the DOC Headquarters, five members of the Dominican Boxing Association (DBA) were given gears to assist them in their training.

The recipients are Emmanie Titre, Ethan Gordon, Jerlyn Mercedes, Erhon Carbon and Kadir Etienne.

Items from the donation will also be given to other members of the association.

President of the DBA, Job Joseph called on young people to join the team to become a “champion” in boxing.

“We are appealing to the public that more young men and women will come up because what we are planning for Dominica you have to be part of it. Join us, in 8 months you can be a champion,” Joseph said.

He noted that over the past two months, the members have been attending training and called on old boxers to rejoin the association to have a good team in the future.

Joseph revealed that some big news for boxing in Dominica will be announced in the near future.

Meantime, President of DOC, Billy Doctrove who made the presentations, asked that the recipients continue to work hard and prepare for upcoming tournaments.

“Preparation is key. You have to continue working hard and your coachs will assist you techinally in the sport but in terms of your training and physical fitness you have to do that almost on your own. You cannot depend on your coach…to become phycially fit you need get up in the morning run… lift weights… You have to do that on your own,” Doctove advised.

Doctrove reassured the members that they have DOC’s full support during their journey as he wants to make sure Dominica is on a firm footing with boxing.