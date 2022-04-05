Dominicans in New York to hold solidarity walk for justice, peace and prosperity

Dominicans living in New York are told to make their dissatisfaction known by putting their boots on the ground in the big city to walk for peace and prosperity.

The walk dubbed, ‘Dominican Diaspora Solidarity Walk for Peace and Prosperity’ is scheduled for Saturday, April 9th.

A concerned Dominican Citizen residing in New York, Adelaide Paul, told Dominica News Online (DNO) the walk is aligned to a similar activity organized by Atherton ‘Arthie’ Martin last week.

“We are not changing anything…we are doing it for Dominicans on the ground; we are doing it because, as a Dominican living in the Diaspora, we do represent Dominica and so whatever joys or sorrow Dominicans in Dominica are experiencing, we are directly and indirectly impacted by it,” she said. “It is not a protest; it is not a march. We are going to be walking quietly and at peace…”

Paul continued, “We are calling for the very same thing Dominicans are calling for which is peace, justice.”

She added, “Keeping in line with the justice, peace and prosperity that Athie Martin, who was inspirational, called for, we just want to provide support to those on the ground who have been courageous.”

According to her, there is a need for a “just and fair system” for all Dominicans and based on what’s going on in Dominica, she believes that the system is very selective.

“Without justice, we cannot get peace,” Paul stressed.

She believes that there is an emotional war in Dominica “when you see so many people unemployed and struggling to get by, when you see the constant victimization and oppression of those who don’t support the status core.”

Paul explained that one of the things the group noticed with Dominicans on the ground is that there is constant talk and nothing happens or there is a fear of standing up, “and so, just for the support that we want to give them to continue that process, we are willing to walk with them.”

She lamented that Dominica’s natural resources that can be used to make Dominica one of the top rated countries in the world, are “misused and even abused.”

Meanwhile, Paul revealed that a petition will be presented to Dominicans to sign, addressing the immediate resignation or termination of Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Loreen Bannis-Roberts.

“We do not want her to wait until the 31st for her resignation to take effect; we call on the immediate resignation or termination of Mrs. Bannis- Roberts,” she stated.

The group is also calling for the resignation of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Kenneth Darroux and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, “because we think that this whole Syria Saga has not gone away.”

“If he claims there was no knowledge by neither he nor [the] foreign minister, it clearly shows the incompetence in our governance and the manner in which business is done,” she added.

The news broke recently that Dominica had signed an agreement establishing diplomatic relations with Syria through its Permanent Representative to The United Nations, Bannis-Roberts.

Prime Minister Skerrit has confirmed that Ambassador Bannis-Roberts has resigned from her position effective May 31st (though she is on leave with immediate effect) as permanent representative to the UN following a face-to-face meeting with her in March.

He distanced himself and his administration from the Ambassador’s decision to sign on to diplomatic relations with Syria and stated that “for the record, neither the minister nor the Ministry of Foreign affairs gave instructions or expressed interest in, or…the desire to pursue the establishment of relations with Syria at this or any foreseeable time”.

As a sign of a symbol for peace, participants in the New York walk are encouraged to wear something white.

The group will gather at Ralph Bunche Park in New York, next to the UN Headquarters, and walk to the Dominican Consulate from 11:00am to 1:00pm.