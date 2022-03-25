Dominicans in Tampa Bay, Florida, urged to join Dominica association in that area

The Dominica Association of Tampa Bay is appealing to Dominicans in that Floridian city to join the organization as it held its 7th annual general meeting since its reorganization in 2015.

At the recently-held virtual meeting, President of DATB, Mrs. Doreen Shillingford in her report for 2021, highlighted the achievements of the past year which included three scholarships to Dominican students who are pursuing post-secondary studies at colleges and universities in the United States. The largest donation for the year went to the Love One Teach One Foundation in Dominica, through its executive director, Ms. Gloria Walsh.

The president hailed DATB’s Virtual Independence Gala as a huge success, with a viewing audience of over two thousand collectively on Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook platforms and thanked all the participants. Special mention was made of DATB’s collaboration with the Garden of Grace Ministries, through Senior Pastor, Apostle Norma Fontaine Philbert, the Caribbean Cultural Association (CCA), the Guyanese Cultural Network, the Dominica Orlando Movement and CANDO (Caribbean American National Development Organization, Inc.)

Mrs. Shillingford stated that DATB has completed a 7-year cycle in which the association has delivered on its strategic goals. She said that the number 7 is significant as in the biblical sense it symbolizes perfection or completion. It also accompanies the fulfilment of promises or oaths.

She made an urgent plea for Dominicans in Tampa Bay to join DATB and to volunteer their services to the association. She told the audience, “An injection of new ideas and creative abilities is of vital importance to enhance the dynamism and effectiveness of DATB. Our goal is to surpass what we have been able to accomplish in prior years.”

The DATB president also acknowledged the contribution of the seven previous Presidents, and thanked Board members for their unwavering support. She also thanked association members, donors, and sponsors for their contribution to the successful implementation of DATB’s programs which help to make the dreams and visions of students and community organizations in Dominica a reality.

The secretary’s report was presented by Dr. Melvin James and Ms. Alix Bannis gave the financial report.

Board members responded to questions and comments from the floor, including a suggestion to address the issue of sexual abuse in Dominica.

The DATB Board comprises Mrs. Doreen Shillingford – President, Ms. Esther Alexander -Vice President, Ms. Gloria Rock – Secretary, Ms. Alix Bannis Treasurer, Ms. Jacqueline Joseph – Public Relations Officer, Members – Dr. Melvin James, Apostle Norma Fontaine Philbert, Mrs. Joan Beaupierre and Mr. MacDonald Alexander. The position of Assistant Secretary Treasurer is vacant and will be filled at a subsequent meeting of the Board.