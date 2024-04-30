Dr Alwin Bully play to debut in NYC for Caribbean Heritage Month

David Heron, a recipient of the prestigious Broadway World Award, is set to produce and direct the American Premiere of Alwin Bully’s Caribbean drama “McBee” in Jamaica, Queens this June. The play will be showcased as a one-night-only staged reading at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center on June 23, with a Caribbean cuisine reception preceding the event at 5:30 pm. This exclusive cultural presentation is part of the annual Caribbean American Heritage Month celebrations in New York City.

Heron, a Jamaican-born playwright, producer, and actor, recently earned acclaim for his portrayal of Caliban in The Colonial Theatre of Rhode Island’s production of “The Tempest,” which led to his Broadway World Award win. His decision to bring Bully’s unique take on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to the stage is a tribute to his mentor and friend, Alwin Bully, a prominent figure in Caribbean arts. “McBee” weaves elements of Shakespeare’s classic into a compelling political drama set on a Caribbean island, exploring themes of ambition and consequence.

Set in the recent past on an unnamed Caribbean island, “McBee” follows politician Allan McBee as he grapples with a prophecy that foretells his rise to Prime Minister. The play delves into the complexities of power, ambition, and the price of one’s choices. Written by Bully in the 1990s, “McBee” had its World Premiere in Jamaica in 1997 and is now making its American debut under Heron’s direction as a tribute to Bully’s legacy.

Alwin Bully, a cultural icon, collaborated closely with Heron on “McBee” before his passing in 2023. Their shared vision for the play’s American premiere is a testament to Bully’s influence on Caribbean arts and Heron’s commitment to honoring his mentor’s work. The production promises to be a memorable evening of theater, featuring a talented cast of actors from diverse backgrounds. Tickets for “McBee” will go on sale in early May, offering audiences a chance to experience this cultural event in the heart of Jamaica Queens at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.