Eastern Caribbean Securities Market trading report for week ending Sep 11, 2020

On the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market this week, the following securities traded:

• 1,500 S L Horsford & Co Ltd shares traded at $2.00 per share,

• 110 Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd shares traded at $8.88 per share; also, 52 Grenada

Co-operative Bank Ltd shares traded odd lot at $8.88 per share and

• 587 Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ltd shares traded at $6.75 per share.

Regional Government Securities Market

The next auction scheduled to be held on the Regional Government Securities Market is the

Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ 91-day Treasury bill, offered at a maximum rate of 4.82%, which will take place on 28 September 2020 using the primary market platform of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange. Bidding for this auction will commence at 9:00 am and end at 12:00 pm.

More information on the securities available for sale and other issues can be obtained at the

ECSE’s website at www.ecseonline.com, or by contacting a broker dealer.

FINANCIAL TIPS OF THE WEEK:

What is meant by trading volume and value?

The number of shares, bonds, treasury bills or other securities traded over a given period of time is referred to as the trading volume. Trading value is the total dollar amount of those trades.

Who regulates brokers on the ECSE?

The Eastern Caribbean Regulatory Commission regulates the ECSE and its member brokers under the authority of the uniform securities legislation enacted in each of the EC dollar territories. However, the ECSE is a self-regulatory organization, so it is also responsible for regulating the conduct of its member brokers.

What is a fixed exchange rate?

A fixed exchange rate is an arrangement where the government or central bank ties the official

exchange rate to another currency. The EC Dollar, for example, is fixed at 2.7 to one US Dollar. The purpose of a fixed exchange rate system is to keep the country’s currency value stable. This provides greater certainty for exporters and importers and helps to maintain low inflation, thereby providing a supportive environment for economic growth and development.

How do I trade securities that I own jointly?

Any dealings with securities that are held jointly must be done with the consent of all the holders. If you wish to sell securities that are jointly held, all the holders should sign the instructions that are given to the broker.

What is an interim dividend?

An interim dividend is a dividend declared and paid by the company before annual earnings have been determined.