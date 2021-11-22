Education of men critical to strong family values and reduction in gender-based violence – CariMan president

Regional Chair and President of Caribbean Male Action Network (CariMan), Phillip Carlisle, says the organization aims to reach men and boys across the wider spectrum of Dominica’s society as he believes that the sensitization and education of men are “critical” to the realization of strong cultural and family values, and can feature in the reduction of gender-based violence.

Carlisle spoke in the context of the observance of International Men’s Day (IMD) on November 19th, 2021 which recognizes the contributions and positive impact that men have had on society as a whole.

He said IMD could serve as inspiration and motivation for men to be allies in the fight to create a society of civility, chemistry, and unity. The CariMan president noted that by so doing, Dominicans can make inroads in realizing the nation’s quest to achieve equity, equality, and sustainability into the distant future.

“We are unfortunately living in a decaying society, one in which civility is on the decline, one where Godly reverence/fear has lost its impact, and I dare say, its once-powerful and positive influence which we once enjoyed as a nation has virtually slipped from our grasp making Godly reverence a thing of the past.” Carlisle stated in an interview with DNO.

“Although I am not convinced that we will get back to those times, I do, however, believe that we can stem the flow and curtail the escalating criminal and violent activities that are becoming the “norm” in this society,” he contended.

“This society is far past midnight,” Carlisle opined and cited in particular, as the cause, the series of violent events that are negatively impacting the well-being of people, especially women and children who continue to be victims in this nation.

He was quick to point out that the singling out of women & children in no way eliminates others and added that the level of discrimination and victimization perpetrated against persons, irrespective of their sexual orientation, social preferences, political affiliation, or otherwise, is “annoying and disconcerting to the core.”

“ My comments are not meant to create controversy, but rather meant to bring awareness to us as a people that as long as the present trends continue, we will never be able to stem the tide. It behooves all of us, especially the most influential,” he noted.

According to CariMan president, this society has lost a generation of men mainly due to the lack of education and knowledge “which has unfortunately created a void that we need to now focus our attention on if we are to salvage the minute (if any) values that are left.”

He explained that CariMan has planned activities in recent times but was unable to execute them effectively for various reasons which include lack of financial support, lack of human resource, lack of of office space locally to accommodate counseling sessions and more recently, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are, however, optimistic that our goals of reaching a cross-sector of our male population will become a reality in the not-too-distant future,” the CariMan stated.

With regard to International Men’s Day, he said the Dominica CariMan Chapter has collaborated with the Bureau of Gender Affairs over the last several years in staging annual events and although COVID-19 has significantly curtailed physical activities, “we’ve been able to recognize the most valued contributions made by men within the society, and this year is no different.”

Carlisle said he “strongly” encourages Dominica’s male population to seek help as best as possible because there are several professionals in the field of psychology and counseling who are ready and willing to assist.

“My appeal to our men is to be more cognizant of our roles and responsibility to the society. It is time that we drop this machoism practice which only lives trails of pain, sorrow and remorse,” he advised. “My brothers, please take some time out; do some internal introspective. If you are somehow unable, be submissive enough to ask for help; do not throw away the opportunity to make good on your God-given chance. You can do it. Together, we can all be achievers, together we can be success stories; it is not too late!”

CariMan, he said, condemns all levels of violence irrespective of its nature or origin and reminds us, men, that every human being was born with the same privilege of life as given by the creator. As such, they should be allowed to maximize their God-given potential as they see fit.