SMA 4-H Club continues efforts to preserve the environment

The Saint Mary’s Academy 4-H Club International is continuing its efforts to achieve its environment-friendly goals.

Students and teachers of the Saint Mary’s Academy (SMA) 4-H club International hosted its annual Green Day ceremony with a difference at its weekly Google classroom club meeting on Thursday 27th January, 2022

President of the Saint Mary’s Academy 4-H Club International, Donte Augustine, wants all members to maintain a healthy environment for their future and that of generations to come. He also commended the boys of the school, particularly the 4 H Club, for emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy environment.

He praised the members for taking the preservation of Dominica’s environment seriously and sharing in the responsibility. According to Augustine, “The Commonwealth of Dominica is a small island developing state located in the Caribbean region; we have been branded as the Nature Island for our unspoiled natural beauty and biodiversity. Unless we preserve our blessed environment given to us by God, we would not have this Nature Isle in years to come. Your brothers, your sisters will live in an environment that is not as beautiful as this.”

Augustine submitted, “Every one of us has a part to play to ensure that our country survives another 1200 centuries.”

He encouraged all members to make central in their lives the caretaking of their surroundings as what they do can either impact negatively or positively on the environment.

This Saturday the club will continue its celebration with a hike to Boeri Lake and around Fresh Water lake in observation of National Green Day.