Electoral reform essential for good governance says NJAM President

Economist and President of the National Joint Action Movement (NJAM), Kent Vital, has said that in order for the best parliamentary representatives to be elected to maximize the chances of Dominica achieving its sustainable development objectives, there must be free and fair elections.

Vital made this statement during an NJAM Electoral Reform 2022 virtual rally which was held on February 7, 2022.

He said this rally is all about raising Dominica to the higher heights in addressing the needs of all citizens, reducing poverty and increasing employment, providing better access to health and education, increasing the quality of life for people and providing a better future for children.

The NJAM president noted that it’s important to have good government and governance to lead the nation to a better level of life.

“If elections are not free and fair, chances are that those that are corruptly elected would not have the interest of people at heart. If those who are elected by unfair means, they can’t have your best interest at heart, because the best interest of the majority is only expressed in the free and fair vote and if they can ignore that from day one, we can see they are ignoring your wishes at least,” he said.

Vital said that over the past three general election cycles, “grave concerns” have arisen as regards fair elections, including the breaching of electoral laws, the need for clarification of the law and the need for stronger provisions to ensure that elections are fair.

Vital noted that over the past 15 years these concerns have been raised by election observers.

He cited the OAS Observer Mission report on the December 24th 2014 general election held in Dominica, which made a number of recommendations to further strengthen a democratic electoral process in Dominica most of which, according to the 2014 Mission, were already made by the 2009 Observer Mission.

“However, the mission observed that none of these issues were adequately addressed ahead of the 2014 General elections,” Vital stated.

He said the Mission reiterated the need to implement several recommendations which still had not been implemented prior to the 2019 general elections.

These include a comprehensive update of the electors list, the implementation of a voter identification system, enactment of campaign finance regulations and review of electoral boundaries

“It’s not just the political parties and citizens asking; it’s also our independent observers who have no reason to support any particular constituent in Dominica. They have listened to all sides and at the end of their listening, they have made recommendations which they said have not been implemented,” the NJAM head stated.

The leaders of the United Workers Party (Lennox Linton) and Dominica Freedom party (Bernard Hurtault) were among the presenters at the NJAM Electoral Reform 2022 virtual rally.

Expert jurist Sir Dennis Byron who has been engaged to advance efforts towards electoral reform in Dominica, was invited to attend the rally. He did not participate but according to NJAM officials, the former CCJ president plans to engage with the organization later.