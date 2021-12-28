Employment opportunities, major infrastructure projects coming in 2022 – PM Skerrit

Come 2022, Dominicans can expect to see the creation of new employment opportunities and commencement of major infrastructure projects in education, communication and air transport.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement during his Christmas Day message as well as his Annou Pale programme on Sunday and expressed his excitement about Dominica’s prospects for the upcoming year.

“We will see the creation of new employment opportunities for our youth and the commencement of major infrastructural projects to boost education communication, air transport and to drive economic activity. This is critical to moving the country forward and positioning ourselves to grasp post COVID opportunities and shape the Dominica and future that we want and deserve,” he stated.

The PM said the government also anticipates the continuation of its housing programs and the completion of health facilities and various communities and “as we forge ahead with our development agenda” there is a role and opportunity for every Dominican citizen.

He stated that persons should commit to working hard towards the constructive engagement that advances collective interests and strengthen participation in development efforts within respective communities and nation by being the positive change they wish to see in Dominica.

“We look forward to the New Year, filled with hope and expectation knowing that this government has sought to keep citizens safe in order to secure prosperous futures for every Dominican citizen…Our survival and success as a people and as a country rest on all working together and becoming our brothers and sisters keeper,” the prime minister noted.

Skerrit said he is proud of advancements in the health sector, particularly the construction of new Primary Healthcare facility and the acquisition of life-saving diagnostic equipment, investments in the digital economy and education to empower youth with valuable skills and progress in the areas of infrastructure housing, agriculture air access and tourism.

“I am grateful for gains and successes over the past year conscious of all that is good in our lives and the possibilities which exists to improve circumstances as a people and a nation. The challenges we face require collective response driven by love, respect and loyalty of country and people,” he said. “Let us draw on our successes, renew our commitment to each other and to country and build for the future. The coming year holds much promise for us all.”

The prime minister highlighted the government’s 2021 focus on safeguarding livelihoods and public health through an aggressive pandemic response defined by effective disease surveillance, procurement of equipment and services and a vaccination program rollout which he stated ensured that citizens have a quick and equitable access to life-saving vaccines.

“The government has also cushioned the economic impact of the virus by helping small and medium-sized private sectors Enterprises continue operations and very importantly sustain jobs. In the face of adversity, we are responding to the needs of our people with compassion and efficacy to ensure their safety and well-being,” Skerrit added.

He thanked the healthcare workers and other staff within the government service who have distinguished themselves as caregivers and protectors of Dominica’s collective health in the face of immense and unprecedented pressures and saluted them for their heroic efforts.