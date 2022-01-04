Another virtual calypso season for Dominica; call for winner to be recognized as official monarch

As the wheels get into motion for the hosting of a virtual calypso season for the second consecutive year, the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA) is adamant that COVID-19 “will not kill calypso.”

With no word from the government on the staging of carnival 2022, the executive of the DCA says it stands ready either way to give carnival lovers a taste of Mas Domnik in a virtual style and ensure the country’s calypso appetite is first whetted and then satisfied.

In 2021, the association held the first-ever virtual calypso competition and veteran calypsonian Daryl “The Bobb” Bobb emerged victorious reigning alongside 2020 monarch Jude “Jay Dee” Delauney whose reign was not interrupted.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DCA, Emanuel ‘Haxey’ Salamat, who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) announced the hybrid format style show similar to 2021 which he says is expected to begin later this month with a few modifications to last year’s format.

Compared to 2021 when 30 calypsonians were selected at the elimination rounds from their prerecorded submissions to the association, this year, Salamat says 15 will be selected at a live-streamed show carded for January 22, 2022.

“The elimination show is a favourite of a lot of our patrons. They have communicated their wish to us that they want their eliminations so we have agreed to give them that. This is also an opportunity for the lesser-known calypsonians to have their moments of fame,” he stated.

This year there will be no quarter-finals round, however the 15 selected from elimination will meet last year’s 15 finalists in the semi-finals round, scheduled for February 12.

At this leg of the competition, 15 will advance into the finals which is set for February 26 in a one round, one-song final competition.

Salamat said due to financial constraints caused by the pandemic and the COVID-19 protocols which have been implemented, the season cannot mirror that of the past but he assured patrons that their taste for calypso will be satisfied.

He further stated that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the staging of these events and urged calypsonians to get prepared.

“Never forget calypso is our business,” Salamat stated.

Reigning Virtual King, The Bobb, insists that he stands ready to defend his crown.

He however holds the view that “the DCA needs to recognize that the competition has evolved to what it is now and should treat this new format of the competition as the official one.”

Instead of the title Virtual Monarch, he believes that the winner should be named the 2022 Calypso Monarch despite the absence of the grand style national competition.

However, reigning calypso monarch, Jay Dee says he is in support of whatever decision that’s taken by the DCA executive in keeping the art form alive given the present circumstances of battling the covid-19 pandemic.

However, he noted that one of his concerns is the lack of promotion of the event.

“It should have started long ago over social media. If you want to capture an audience who can choose to do anything on those nights from watching another show to Netflix or even just going to bed you have to first capture their interest early and keep them interested leading up to the event. It’s not business as usual and in the absence of proper promotions, we cannot maximize patron partaking.”

The 2020 monarch expressed his excitement for the upcoming season as he stated that he is in full preparation mode.