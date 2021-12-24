Fear of overcrowding prompted closure of Santa’s Mall says Roseau Central MP; PM blames ‘selfishness and grudgeful nature’ of certain citizens

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, is pointing to the fear of overcrowding particularly this evening- Christmas Eve- as the reason for the abrupt closure of ‘Santa’s Mall’ on the Roseau Bayfront.

Yesterday – Dec. 23- Mrs. Poponne-Skerrit announced via her Facebook page, that she had decided to shut down the Santa Mall completely, without going into detail as to why this decision was taken.

Many were left to assume that the less than one-month-old mall which featured an array of Christmas decorations and entrepreneurs, was taken down because of what appeared to be an outcry from the public over what many regard as the unfair enforcement of COVID-19 regulations by the authorities.

While she notes that all COVID-19 protocols were strictly enforced and adhered to, the Roseau Central MP stated that she took into consideration the concerns which were raised about the possibility of this activity causing the spread of the virus.

“Recognizing the fact that this event was becoming very popular, I was concerned about the possibility of the huge crowds especially on Christmas eve, therefore, I did not want Santa’s Mall to be associated in any way with any new cases, God forbid a surge of cases in Dominica,” she said.

“After deep reflection and consultation, a decision was taken to cut the duration of this production,” Poponne-Skerrit added.

She stated that plans are already in place to ensure that the event, which she says was created to bring life into the city during the Christmas season by the placement of Christmas lights and life-size motives in Peebles park and along the bay front, will be “bigger and more exciting” in 2022 and will be also be extended to the second town of Portsmouth.

For his part, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has hinted that “the selfishness and grudgeful nature” of certain citizens is what may have brought about the premature end of Santa’s Mall on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard.

“I am very disheartened this morning by the decision to shut down the Santa’s Mall on the Bay Front, where 60 small business owners, more than 90% of what was being sold, made from their hands and who were seeking to make a daily bread but there are some in this country because of their selfishness, appear to have an issue with this thing,” the prime minister stated yesterday.

“How are we a Christian nation if we begrudge people who are making their daily bread. This is not the county that we want. We want a country that celebrates people’s success; we want a country that uplifts people, encourages people,” he added.

The day before the removal of the decorations, Mrs. Skerrit took to social media, encouraging the public to bring their families down to Santa’s Mall “for a wonderful Christmas shopping experience.” This came hours after a statement from the police which discouraged public gatherings over the holidays even among family members.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Davidson Valerie has since sought to clarify that statement pointing out that there is nothing in the law that prevents people from visiting families and friends and loved ones anytime during the Christmas season but that what is not permitted is the hosting of a party with people who are not from the immediate or same household.

Speaking on the information previously released by the police which had garnered several negative reactions from the public, Skerrit labelled such criticism as baseless, noting that the police officer who made the announcement has simply misspoken.

“The police has been exceptional in providing support to us in the fight against COVID-19. Even when many of their men have gotten sick, they continue to persevere not only security on the land but security at sea as well. And because the police may have misspoken then there is a whole attack on the police and a whole attack on the system, “ the prime minister stated. “Yes the police may have misspoken and I think the assistant commissioner would have spoken out of sheer concern for the COVID-19 ensuring that we take heed and we do not let our guard down.”

According to a letter from the Roseau Christmas District Committee which Dominica News Online (DNO) has received, a percentage of the application fee will be reimbursed to all registered vendors. Such vendors are asked to contact 1 767 614 7097 to arrange the settlement and provide a receipt for the issuance of reimbursement.

The mall, which previously operated daily from 9 am to 12 am, was expected to remain open until January 2022.