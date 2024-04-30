Floyd Theodore graduates from University of London, hopes to inspire others

Floyd Theodore, a dedicated member of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force for over fifteen (15) years and a former Financial Investigator at the Dominica Financial Intelligence Unit, recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating from the University of London with a Bachelor’s degree in Law. Reflecting on his academic journey, Mr. Theodore acknowledged the numerous challenges he faced, including issues related to time management, financing, and health.

Despite these obstacles, his primary goal in pursuing his law degree was to deepen his understanding of legal principles and their practical application. His background as a court-certified mediator, and a certified anti-money laundering specialist, and his completion of paralegal studies with the University of the West Indies underscores his commitment to professional development.

Contrary to common misconceptions, Mr. Theodore highlighted the presence of highly qualified individuals within the police force, holding first-class honors degrees in diverse fields such as accounting, management, human resources, social work, criminology, and homeland security. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and promoting the skills and expertise of these individuals.

Encouraging his fellow officers to prioritize continuous learning, he urges them to pursue post-secondary education in their areas of interest, whether through specialized certifications, diplomas, or degree programs. Theodore emphasizes that a combination of education and practical experience is essential for enhancing one’s ability to effectively serve both the community and the state, asserting, “Only through education buttressed by gainful experiences, can one better position oneself to be of service to others and the State.”

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of his family, friends, and colleagues, the officer shared that he has been granted a partial scholarship by an international organization to further his studies at the postgraduate level. This opportunity represents a significant milestone in his ongoing commitment to personal and professional growth.

Regarding his ongoing journey of mastery in his field, “I believe that it may inspire other officers to pursue post-secondary studies,” states Theodore.