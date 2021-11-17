Football and basketball in Dominica face unprecedented challenges

The Dominica Football Association (DFA) and The Dominica Amateur Basketball Association (DABA) are facing unprecedented times in the management of sports on the island.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges within the sporting sector that athletes continue to face, according to the administrators of those sporting organizations.

At the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Update on Friday, President of DFA, Glen Etienne said as an association, it is their primary responsibility to develop football in the country.

“Firstly, we have had to cancel the 2021 League season due to the increased number of cases on island and the existing state protocols, which does not permit competitive play. However, we do understand that the health and safety of all players comes first. Secondly, our under-17 girls’ team were unable to participate in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) under 17 qualifiers as some persons from the delegation contracted the virus during the time that they were due for travel,” Etienne explained.

He said DFA is currently participating in the CONCACAF under 20 qualifiers in the Dominican Republic and all players and coaching staff are vaccinated.

He pointed out that as an association, DFA is guided by the COVID-19 Protocols of the state and has therefore, not imposed any vaccination mandate for their affiliates but the Association encourages vaccination out of concern for its stakeholders and the public health by extension.

“I am fully vaccinated and have not regretted getting vaxxed; as far as I can see, it works,” he declared. “We urge everyone of you to stay safe, follow all the covid-19 guidelines so that you can protect yourself and your families.”

The DFA president says he looks forward to the day when football will be played in all football fields across the island unaffected and with limited restrictions.

Meantime President of DABA, Peter Ricketts has chosen to take action by engaging stakeholders such as the International Basketball Federation, FIBA, the Dominica Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Health and the Sports Division in order to plot a pathway back to the courts.

“As a first step of our action plan, we partnered with the Ministry of Health CoVID-19 vaccination unit to host a successful virtual education session on Thursday, November 11th, to answer the questions and concerns of the basketball fraternity about the COVID-19 vaccines.”

DABA seeks to implement a Restart and Oversight Committee and have engaged Sylvester John Baptiste of the Red Cross to serve as its official COVID-19 compliance officer.

Additionally, according to the DABA president, the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination unit will be seeking input from the teams represented on that committee in order to gain realistic insights into the effects of the pandemic on those teams and communities.

“This team is tasked to create a phased national restart plan; furthermore, each community will be responsible for completing their own restart plan and submitting it to the Dominica Amateur Basketball Association for review and approval by the committee,” Ricketts noted.

He said assessment tools will be provided in order to assist in this task and each team also has to prepare their own COVID-19 plan to show that they are prepared to take on, and implement the measures necessary to keep their athletes safe.