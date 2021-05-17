Former PM says motion for changes in payment of MP’s salaries ignores recommendation

Former opposition leader, Edison James, has said that the motion put before Parliament which addresses the commencement of payment of salaries to elected members and senators of the House of Assembly does not make provisions to accommodate his recommendation.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit asked Parliament recently to approve a motion to refer to the Standing Orders Committee of the House of Assembly for its consideration and submission, a request by former and current parliamentarians to adjust the commencement of the payment of parliamentarians’ salaries after a general election.

The Prime Minister said enquiries for the change in salary payments had been made by former prime minister of Dominica, Edison James and former MP of Roseau Central Norris Prevost, as well as the current parliamentary representatives for the Salisbury Constituency, Hector John and Roseau North, Danny Lugay.

In presenting the matter to the parliament, Skerrit cautioned against going beyond the 10th Parliament.

“We have to ensure that decisions that we make have to be for the orderly conduct of the proceedings of the house and that whatever decisions we take, especially if we are going to go back to the 9th Parliament or the 8th Parliament or the 7th Parliament, that they will be inherent implications and that no matter where you stop, somebody is going to feel that you have discriminated against them,” he remarked.

In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) recently, James confirmed that 6 years ago on April 30th 2015, he wrote to the clerk of the House of Assembly in the capacity of accounting officer of Parliament requesting a review of the basis on which his salary and allowances and by extension, his retiring allowances, were calculated and paid.

However, he said the motion which the prime minister indicated would be put before the Standing Orders Committee does not involve adjusting his retirement benefits.

“Ironically, while they have indicated that this whole matter started based on the interventions by me and others, the motion which they have put before the Parliament does not make provisions to accommodate my recommendation,” James said.

“I indicated that my request for such a review was based on the relevant facts and the provisions of the constitution, the appropriate laws, the rules of the Parliament and a Privy Council decision coming out of Trinidad,” the former Marigot MP explained.

He said the fact that the authorities, after 6 years, are now taking what they deem to be the appropriate action indicates an acceptance that there was a need for such review.

“According to the rules of the house pertaining to that amendment of the standing order which is what I understand they are going to do, there should have been no debate or discussion once the motion had been submitted and seconded,” James stated. “ It is interesting that they have decided to do the review so let’s see what comes out of it.”