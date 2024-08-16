Full WCMF artist lineup to be disclosed at Dwivé and Artist Reveal event

Friday, August 16th, 2024
A scene at the World Creole Music Festival

The Discover Dominica Authority will be revealing the full lineup and schedule for this year’s World Creole Music Festival on Saturday, August 17, at Kai Mama Mwe in Castle Comfort, from 6 pm to midnight.

According to a statement by the DDA, the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) Dwivé and Artist Reveal event, is set to feature a variety of entertainment, including performances by Dominica’s Signal Band and DJ Snow.

This year’s World Creole Music Festival will take place from October 25 to 27.

This event is open to the public, and more information is available at the Discover Dominica website.

1 Comment

  1. JENQ
    August 20, 2024

    year and year again, DWCMF displays their incompetence to host a top quality music festival.

    The entire line-up needs to be announced at the same time! What is this drip by drip nonsense? Their social media seems to be handled by a high schooler – Deleting & hiding unfavorable comments, Typo’s .. I thought this was a high caliber music festival?

    This is a sign of poor organization and planning by the leaders in that office.

    From the sub-par artists, and lack of affordable transportation/ accommodation to and from Dominica, No one will want to come.. Especially when we dont even know who’ll be performing.

    Best all you make WCMF a local thing – like the “jazz festival” in possie, and stop embarrass Dominica

