Full WCMF artist lineup to be disclosed at Dwivé and Artist Reveal event

The Discover Dominica Authority will be revealing the full lineup and schedule for this year’s World Creole Music Festival on Saturday, August 17, at Kai Mama Mwe in Castle Comfort, from 6 pm to midnight.

According to a statement by the DDA, the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) Dwivé and Artist Reveal event, is set to feature a variety of entertainment, including performances by Dominica’s Signal Band and DJ Snow.

This year’s World Creole Music Festival will take place from October 25 to 27.

This event is open to the public, and more information is available at the Discover Dominica website.