Government and opposition at loggerheads over hotel on the former public works site

The Government of Dominica has announced plans to transform the former public works site located along the EO Leblanc Highway in Potterville into a five-star hotel, which has raised many concerns for Member of Parliament for that constituency, Danny Lugay.

The Roseau North MP argues that the two acres of land which belong to the people of Dominica, should be used for the construction of a multipurpose facility which will benefit all citizens and “not a private person.”

“My recommendation is that because of the size of the property, youth skills training can be on one floor; It could become the home of vendors, it could even take a mall, it could have several levels for public use, “ the member of opposition said.

“The preference of Roseau North and a lot of people I am in touch with- we have actually formed a committee to look at that matter- is that the property should remain in public hands, should remain property of the people of Dominica and not sold out. I think the primary choice should be for port expansion, but inclusive of port expansion, there could also be an institute for youth skills training and other things,” he added.

According to Lugay, should the Government insist on having the property sold, then the lot should be up for public tender as stipulated by the laws of Dominica.

He is also calling for full transparency on who the owners of the property are, the value given both by the government evaluators and private evaluators, and the price for which the property was sold.

“We were never told who this property was sold to; we were told that it was sold into private hands. My concern is how could a fine piece of real estate owned by the people of Dominica be sold into private hands…We believe that this land should be subject to public tender so that citizens of Roseau North, citizens of Dominica, all citizens would have an opportunity to bid for that land,” Lugay said.

He has since written to the Chief Physical Planner, Ms. Naomi Dorival, objecting to the grant of planning permission to construct a hotel at the site.

The letter has also been copied to Ms. Carlene Roberts- Chairman, Physical Planning and Development Authority, Dr. Vince Henderson – Minister For Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy and the local media houses.

In response to Lugay’s public statement, Minister of Public works Cassani Laville, has defended the government’s decision to construct yet another hotel, noting that there is a need for expansion in the city of Roseau.

He stressed that the new hotel will “fit perfectly” and complement the new seaport which the government has announced will be built adjacent to the site. Laville further stated that in the new linear city, which will span from the port into the city, everything within the environment “must be appealing.”

“So I’m disappointed when I hear people opposing for the sake of opposition, but we jolly well know that this is how they operate. And in all honesty, I think they know the truth. I think they know this is something good. I think the gentleman knows this is something that will benefit his constituency tremendously. It will provide job opportunities for his constituents. But he feels that his job is to oppose so that is exactly what he has decided to do instead,” Laville stated while speaking to the host of Kairi FMS show, ‘The Heng.’

As it pertains to the procurement which Lugay raised concerns over, the Public works minister said that the government has a responsibility to be strategic, and to ensure that whoever is the developer in that area, whatever development that will be done, “ will contribute to the maximum value to ensure that we attain maximum value from whatever we have in this area….and this is what we did, and it will benefit everybody at the end.”

Speaking on the former Public Works employees who occupied the site, Laville revealed that they have been “comfortably” relocated to the Canefield industrial estate. However, he said plans are in place to identify a new permanent location for them.

“So that is just to give the assurance to the public to let them know that the cleared site at the former corporation site does not mean that public works are in a bad place and they have been displaced. That is the furthest thing from the truth,” Laville stated.