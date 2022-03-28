Head Coach predicts ‘all three points’ for Dominica women’s football team in upcoming match against Turks and Caicos

The Dominica Senior Women’s National Team on the weekend held its first practice match ahead of the second round in the Concacaf W Qualifiers.

The practice match took place at the Stockfarm Complex as Team Rosie came up against Team Alexina in a 35 minute a side encounter.

Team Rosie won the match 4-2.

The Dominica Women’s team is preparing for their third match in Group F against Turks and Caicos at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on April 06th

Head Coach Albert Titre, in an interview after the match, said there are lots of positives that can be taken from the game.

“We all know that we are playing a 3 o’clock game at the stadium so we just use that opportunity this morning because we might meet that same weather. There were lots of positive, the ladies maintained their stamina in the sun and we saw them controlling and keeping possession which is one of the key things that we want against Turks,” he stated.

Titre said the women were also positive in their communications with each other through open play but admitted that there’s still more work to be done.

“There’s a lot more to be done but as of now, we are seeing them putting in the efforts and showing a lot of interest into the game,” he added.

The Head Coach also expressed confidence in the team’s ability to take all three points in the match against Turks & Caicos in Dominica.

“As previously stated, I always have confidence in the team. We saw what they did even against Trinidad. But going into the [Turks and Caicos] game, we know we must have a lot of patience and possession and that’s what we have been working on for the past time.”

Dominica is currently in fourth place in group F with Turks and Caicos at the bottom. Both teams are yet to register a single point in the group stage.

Guyana tops the group with 6 points from two games; Trinidad is in second, also with 6 points, a goal difference of 3.

Nicaragua, who will be Dominica’s final group opponent, occupies third place with 3 points.

The Dominica team goes into (COVID-19) bubble from Monday, March 27th.