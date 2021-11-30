‘Do what is right’; get your children vaccinated PM Skerrit advises

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has urged parents in Dominica to “do what is right” and allow their child/children to get vaccinated in the fight against Covid-19.

He made the call while speaking on his One-on-One Annou Pale talk show on Sunday night.

Dominica has benefited from a donation of Pfizer vaccines from the United States (US) Government which can be administered for children between 12 and 17.

“There are still too many children in the country who are not vaccinated. And if we want to get back to face-to-face in the classroom then we will have to get our children vaccinated,” The Prime Minister said. “You the parents do not want to take it, but why can’t you allow your child to take it?”

He continued, “When I look at the percentage of the schools, the population and those who have gotten vaccinated it is way too large in terms of the number of persons who have not taken the vaccine, so I am urging parents let us do what is just and what is right for our children.”

Meantime, he raised concerns over the new Covid-19 variant named Omicron which was identified in the southern part of Africa, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany and Israel.

“This is really news we do not or would not have liked to hear at this time, a new variant,” Skerrit remarked.” We have seen how these variants work and so our guard must be up.”

He continued, “We are already hearing that the new mutation which is potentially more transmissible may be able to invade immunity.”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister mentioned that the World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared Omicron as a concern.

“It supports our conviction that vaccination is key to building commute immunity and I cannot stress enough on how important it is to respond to this call,” he reiterated.

Skerrit believes that if this variant is in fact more contagious then, “we need to do what is necessary to protect our lives.”

He went on to say that vaccines are available in Dominica and at this point there is no longer vaccine hesitancy, however more “vaccine resistance.”

“People are simply opposed to taking the vaccines for no logical or factual base scientific reason,” he argued.

“How do we continue on like this?” Skerrit asked. “We really cannot continue on like this at all.”

He added, “Our lives and the lives of our loved ones are at risk, our livelihoods are at risk, the lives of the elderly are threatened and the future of our children are further compromised.”

The Prime Minister made it clear that his government has certainly played its part and no one can contest that.

“We have provided every single eligible citizen with access through testing and more importantly to vaccines,” he stated.

He encouraged the adult population to make the wise and logical choice for themselves and families to get vaccinated.