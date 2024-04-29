‘I wanted to buy chicken and fries’ – Pointe Michel man sentenced for theft

One man’s craving for some chicken and potato fries grew into a reckless decision that landed him in trouble with the law.

Brent Peter of Pointe Michel appeared before Magistrate Michael Laudat at the Roseau District Magistrate’s court on Monday, April 29, pleading guilty to theft. The facts presented to the court affirmed that on Wednesday, April 24, at about 11:00 pm when Pointe Michel native Celine Bruney and her son both retired to their respective sleeping quarters, her son was suddenly awoken by a strange noise. He arose from bed only to find someone inside their home, entering the kitchen, then proceeding to his mother’s bedroom where her cell phone was placed. Upon using his cellphone’s flashlight to confirm who he had seen, he noticed it was Peter armed with a black-handled knife. The accused fled the scene after snatching the cellular device.

The following day, Thursday, April 25, police were contacted when Bruney was unable to locate her cellular phone. Attempts to contact the phone number were met with voicemail indicating that the phone had been switched off. Her son provided information to the police about whom he had seen in the home and they immediately visited and questioned Peter that day. He told the police, “Not me that go in those people place, not me that take phone.”

Police located a knife that matched the description given by Bruney’s son which he (the son) also recognized, to which Peter responded, “I didn’t go in those people place!” He was arrested and informed that he was being accused of theft.

While searching the accused’s pockets, police discovered a SanDisk (SD) memory card which Peter claimed to have found idly in the streets. Eventually, he conceded and admitted his offense to the police, informing them that the cellular phone with the sim card was located in his home and that the SD card found in his pocket belonged to Bruney.

At court, Magistrate Laudat questioned Peter about his actions before sentencing to which he replied, “ I just wanted $20.00 to buy chicken and chips. I was hungry so I ended up going in the house to see if I get a $20.00 and I saw two phones, a big one and a small one. I left the big one and took the small one instead and I went outside.”

Refusing to accept the gravity of his actions, Peter continued to defend, “ I did not come to thief anything, If I had come to steal, I would take the bigger one. I even lift it up and put it back.”

The court erupted in laughter and sounds of disbelief, but the local repeat offender seemed to lack understanding of his offense. He then appeared to show some measure of remorse by stating, “Sorry for stealing in you all country.”

The cellular phone valued at $379.00 and micro SD card at $30.00 (A total value of $409.00), were returned to the Virtual Complainant after it was confirmed to still be in good condition. Peter asked the court once more to have mercy on him as “this was a mistake and I was just hungry.”

However, considering that he was granted a suspended sentence in 2020 by Laudat for a similar offense, Magistrate Laudat replied, “Well I am sending you somewhere you will always get food, even if it means I have to pay for it myself.”

Peter was sentenced to serve 34 months in prison.