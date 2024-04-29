Kalinago Child Support Foundation partners with Goodwill Ambassador to highlight child abuse

The Kalinago Child Support Foundation Inc. is actively engaged in its ongoing campaign to combat child abuse and neglect, in partnership with esteemed Goodwill Ambassador Ms Janet Alexis. This collaborative effort, spearheaded by the dedicated team at KCSF, represents a significant stride toward establishing a secure and nurturing environment for vulnerable children. The involvement of Ms Janet Alexis, a respected advocate for child welfare, underscores the shared commitment to safeguarding children and effecting positive change within the community.

A pivotal aspect of this joint initiative is the introduction of a children’s booklet authored by Janet Alexis, which will be distributed to local schools. This educational resource plays a crucial role in raising awareness among both children and adults regarding the indicators of abuse and the available support services. By equipping individuals with essential knowledge and fostering a culture of vigilance, KCSF and the Goodwill Ambassador aim to empower the community to identify and report instances of abuse, fostering a safer environment for all.

During an exclusive interview, Ms Alexis shared her profound dedication to supporting youth as a Probation Officer and Deputy Manager at Boys Training School in Antigua for over 25 years. Drawing from her experience in guiding young offenders towards positive pathways, she emphasized the transformative impact of empathy and mentorship in shaping their futures. As an advisor to the Kalinago Child Support Foundation, Ms Alexis highlighted collaborative efforts aimed at empowering families and children, with a focus on combatting child abuse within the Kalinago community.

Together with KCSF, she has spearheaded initiatives to raise awareness and provide resources to approximately 1000 individuals in the Territory, through the distribution of the child-friendly booklet. This educational tool serves as a beacon of hope, educating the community on recognizing signs of abuse and accessing support services. She calls upon local businesses and stakeholders to unite in support of this noble cause, emphasizing the collective responsibility to advocate for change and ensure that every child is nurtured, protected, and empowered to realize their full potential.

“I stand in solidarity with the KCSF and urge the local business community and stakeholders to join us in this noble endeavor. Together, let us continue to be advocates for change and ensure that every child is cherished, protected, and empowered to reach their full potential. Thank you for your support in our mission to safeguard children and create a brighter future,” said Alexis.

For more information about the Kalinago Child Support Foundation Inc. and its campaign against child abuse and neglect, visit the Facebook page at KCSf Kalinago or contact 1-767-265-3973.