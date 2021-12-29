Konmite Pou Etid Kweyol commends Dr. Violet Cuffy for her contribution to promotion of Dominica’s culture

The Konmite Pou Etid Kweyol (KEK) has said that the late Dr. Violet Cuffy left behind a legacy of accomplishment for the important role she played in the promotion of Dominica’s creole culture.

In extending sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Dr. Cuffy, Chairman of KEK, Raymond Lawrence described her as a very distinguished daughter of Dominican soil.

Dr. Cuffy resided in England and was a senior lecturer at the University of Bedfordshire.

“She had a deep passion for culture and tourism… and in more recent times stepped up her efforts to promote Dominica’s creole culture especially with the KEK,” Lawrence said in a press release

“In England, she founded the Waitukubuli Culture & Tourism Initiative (WCTI) which has as its aim, the promotion of Dominican culture. She also helped to organise and manage the UK version of the Miss Wob Dwiyet show,” the former Chief Cultural revealed.

Lawrence also said that Dr. Cuffy produced several publications on tourism education & training and she also made several academic presentations at conferences and workshops especially in England and Dominica.

In 2019, Dr. Cuffy spearheaded a Dominica country creole conference on the island in collaboration with the UWI Open Campus and KEK.

“From 2019 to 2021, she collaborated with the Konmite Pou Etid Kweyol on a major creole project entitled ‘Dominica as a centre of excellence for the preservation and expression of marginalised creole cultural heritage, arts and its indigenous Kalinagoes.’ Among other things, this project involved the production of two documentaries on creole and Kalinago culture,” Lawrence said.

He added that Dr. Cuffy was a very intelligent, vibrant, creative and ambitious individual who pursued her goals with great tenacity and passion and wanted to help make Dominica’s creole culture more international. According to Lawrence, she also had a vision for Dominica as a centre of excellence in the promotion of creole culture.

“She will be greatly missed by all of us in the cultural communities in Dominica and England. Once again, KEK extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Dr. Violet Vyline Cuffy,” he stated.