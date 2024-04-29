Landfill remains closed due to fire

The Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC) advises haulers and the public to store their waste in their facility until further notice. According to a press release from the DSWMC, the Fond Cole Landfill remains closed today, Monday, April 29, 2024, due to an ongoing landfill fire.

The Corporation expresses profound regret and sympathizes with the Stockfarm and Fond Cole communities, commuters, or anyone else who is currently discomforted by the smoke emanating from the fire.

“Residents of the affected communities who may have respiratory issues are advised to wear disposable masks as much as possible,” the release advised.

Presently the fire department and other stakeholders including The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Ltd (DOWASCO) and The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) have been instrumental in providing resources required to combat the fire and bring normalcy to the surrounding communities and the Dominica Public.

The release stated further that currently the use of multiple excavators, dump trucks, and water trucks are being utilized to contain and extinguish the landfill fire.

“Your understanding and diligence in this unfortunate matter that is disrupting the daily routines of our beloved citizens is solicited,” the release said. “The Corporation is also preparing alternate access to accommodate garbage disposal which we envisage will commence on Tuesday 30th April, by noon.”

“Thanks for your continued support and understanding in this matter,” the release stated.