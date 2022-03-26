Legalization of cannabis will be a game changer for agriculture in Dominica – youth parliamentarian

Leader of the proposing team in the newly formed National Youth Parliament, Hanif Gregoire strongly believes that the legalization of cannabis will be a game changer for the agricultural industry.

He was addressing the first meeting of the first session of the National Youth Parliament held this week.

The youth parliament, an initiative of the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD), was structured to encourage active citizenship among the youth and promote involvement in democracy and governance.

“The government of Dominica must be proactive and take necessary actions to develop and implement policies which will sustain the country’s economic growth through diversification practices,” Gregote stated. “After discussion with many persons from different walks of life in our society, including the youth, it is thought of by many that the legalization of marijuana, to encourage its commercial use of medicinal marijuana, allowing for the free cultivation of this crop will prove to be a game changer for the agricultural industry.”

He said the cultivation of cannabis will stimulate the resurgence of youth participation in the agricultural sector, and based on criminal records, many of these youth are already involved in the illegal cultivation of this crop.

Gregoire said furthermore, given the advances in modern technology, the inclusion of digital technology and renewable energy to aid in the cultivation of the crop, would generate great excitement and interest from the youth.

“Therefore, the legalization of marijuana to encourage its commercial use does have the potential to transform the agricultural industry and introduce new money to that sector, whilst providing opportunities for the youth to earn a living for themselves,” the youth parliamentarian argued.

He said the government has taken the first bold step and passed legislation to decriminalize marijuana.

“Now we are proposing for the government to move one step further and enact legislation to facilitate the legalization of marijuana allowing the cultivation, sale and use of cannabis,” he noted.

He continued, “We the proposing team believes that policy that supports the legalization will prove to be the most effective in minimizing the illegal trade and the crimes associated with it by instituting regulations.”

Gregoire added, “That policy will seek to break the cultural practices of marijuana, generally for recreational purposes, by introducing the utilization of marijuana for commercial purposes and the vast opportunities that can be realized from that industry.”

He believes that to develop policy for the legalization of the crop, comprehensive market research will have to be conducted to determine the viability a proposed cannabis industry for Dominica, taking into consideration the entire life cycle of the crop, from production to the value chain.

“This research study should focus on one, demand and supply for this crop, the capital needed to kick-start the industry, employment opportunities involved particularly for the youth, the impact it will have on the quality of life of Dominicans, consumer expectations, scale of production, the utilization of the digital economy to attract youth participation,” he explained.

Other research areas, according to Gregoire, include the identification of suitable lands, identification of target markets for exportation of medicinal marijuana, the risk factors involved, the removal of restrictions and approval of licenses…”

For her part, Leader of the opposing team, Lakeyia Joseph acknowledged that the legalization of marijuana would mean that one would possess or use the drug according to the guidelines and limitations governing marijuana use.

“What I do care about most deeply and passionately and what our stance as a team leans towards, is the new industry that is trying to convince us that we are utilizing and consuming a natural product while fixing social ills,” Joseph argued.

She said this just isn’t the case.

The youth parliamentarian maintains that for thousands of years cannabis has been used, abused, transformed and repurposed.

“From a historic point of view, marijuana was made illegal and considered a class one product in the first place as a result of racist connection attached to the drug, causing people of colour in the United States to be looked down on for merely using the herb even for medicinal purposes,” Joseph explained. “To say that we are legalizing marijuana will be far from the truth.”

She said for example, the proposing leader argued that legalization of marijuana increases tax revenues, income and job creation and investment opportunities which are all powerful incentives to push our legalization agenda.

“But what he did not take into consideration are the ability of law enforcement officers to keep up with shifting regulations, the concern of increased drug and human trafficking, the potential for decreased property values the use and abuse of the drug by the youth and so much more,” Joseph contended.

She added, “In all honesty marijuana can provide economic benefits, especially for the country’s youth, but at what cost are we willing to welcome these benefits into our society?”

Thirty parliamentarians participated in the National Youth Parliament held on March 23rd and 24th, 2022.

The youth parliamentarians also debated on other matters such as Mandatory Vaccination, Housing Development, Geothermal Energy and the International Airport.