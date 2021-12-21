LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The ‘uglification’ of Victoria Street, Newtown

The Editor
DNO
Dear Sir,
As one who traverses the Castle Comfort to Roseau public road on a daily basis, I am appalled at the
number of derelict vehicles that are garaged on the side-walk on Victoria Street. When I last checked
there were fifteen (15) vehicles creating an eye sore that is inexplicable. I am left to wonder if the
relevant authorities like: Solid Waste, Roseau City Council and the Environmental Health Department
are serious about their work.
The worst part of it all is the piece of side-walk from Clem Harve Shop to the Melville Battery Bridge.
Since I am not posting pictures to illustrate my concern; I am begging the responsible authorities to do
their work. These obstacles are a threat to human life and could be the breeding ground for vectors.
Let us keep Dominca CLEAN AND GREEN.
A Resident.
1 Comment
It is a veritable garbage pit, a dump, an embarrassment. Visitors on their way to Sam Raphael’s Jungle Bay resort have to pass this garbage and more. What impression does this give of our Nature Island? No amount of tarting up of the Bayfront with trashy Christmas decorations will compensate for this. That is like putting baubles and lipstick on a pig. I would have thought that with all the billions we earn from CBI the least we can do is to spend some of that to smarten up the place properly.