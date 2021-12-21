LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The ‘uglification’ of Victoria Street, Newtown

The Editor

DNO

Dear Sir,

As one who traverses the Castle Comfort to Roseau public road on a daily basis, I am appalled at the

number of derelict vehicles that are garaged on the side-walk on Victoria Street. When I last checked

there were fifteen (15) vehicles creating an eye sore that is inexplicable. I am left to wonder if the

relevant authorities like: Solid Waste, Roseau City Council and the Environmental Health Department

are serious about their work.

The worst part of it all is the piece of side-walk from Clem Harve Shop to the Melville Battery Bridge.

Since I am not posting pictures to illustrate my concern; I am begging the responsible authorities to do

their work. These obstacles are a threat to human life and could be the breeding ground for vectors.

Let us keep Dominca CLEAN AND GREEN.

A Resident.