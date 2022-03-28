LIVE from 6:00 PM: Statement by Ag. PM and Min for Health, Wellness & New Health Investment

The Ag. Prime Minister and Minister for Health, Wellness & New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre will make a statement at 6 p.m this evening.
The video link will be provided below as soon as the live begins. If you don’t see the video after 6:00 p.m., try refreshing your page.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.