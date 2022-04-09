LIVE from New York solidarity walk for peace, justice and prosperity

Live video below solidarity walk for peace, justice and prosperity:
This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
I have to give these patriotic Dominicans maximum respect for braving the cold and rainy weather to send an unmistakable message to Robin’ Hood that Dominicans home and abroad have had enough of his deplorable, inept, divisive and dictatorial rulership.
He has literally reduced Dominicans to beggars. He has introduced the dependency syndrome on the country. These once proud, self-reliant people now rely on him to pay their utility bills; to purchase groceries; to buy even a small cylinder of propane gas to cook.
With such a high level of mendicancy, Skerrit has many of his fellow Dominicans on an invisible leash. It’s heart wrenching to see him manipulating adults like how a child uses playdough.
Alas papa bondieu moon honte. My people really have time to waste. What a disappointment. Allu not serious.