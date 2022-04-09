LIVE from New York solidarity walk for peace, justice and prosperity

Dominica News Online - Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at 1:19 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Live video below solidarity walk for peace, justice and prosperity:

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. Ibo France
    April 9, 2022

    I have to give these patriotic Dominicans maximum respect for braving the cold and rainy weather to send an unmistakable message to Robin’ Hood that Dominicans home and abroad have had enough of his deplorable, inept, divisive and dictatorial rulership.

    He has literally reduced Dominicans to beggars. He has introduced the dependency syndrome on the country. These once proud, self-reliant people now rely on him to pay their utility bills; to purchase groceries; to buy even a small cylinder of propane gas to cook.

    With such a high level of mendicancy, Skerrit has many of his fellow Dominicans on an invisible leash. It’s heart wrenching to see him manipulating adults like how a child uses playdough.

  2. Moin Honte.
    April 9, 2022

    Alas papa bondieu moon honte. My people really have time to waste. What a disappointment. Allu not serious.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.