LIVE: Protest outside Dominica Electoral Commission office

A group of protesters have gathered outside the Electoral Commission Office on Turkey Lane to voice their concerns over handling of the GrandBay By-Election and allegations made by the UWP surrounding the government’s candidate Vince Henderson.
